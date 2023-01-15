Keychron Q8 65% Alice Keyboard

$125 to me Shipped, in the US at the best rate to your address. Paypal or Zelle. You pick up any additional fees if you would like different payment/shipping specifics. I'll ship the next day payment is received or same day if possible depending on time payment is received but not on Sunday. My Heat
Last summer I picked up several of these and liked them but found on one of my workstations I missed the Function keys. Just replaced the one for sale here with the new 75% Q10. No scratches on this one that I could find and works in as new condition. This one has brown switches and all included accessories. NOTE: Keychron did not send me a cap/switch puller on any of my orders so I don't have one to send you even though they mention them a few times on the site as being included. I never bothered contacting them about them not being in the box. Windows keys, cord, adaptor etc are all in the box though.
PLEASE NOTE: These keyboards are not for everyone. Please poke around and make sure you want a metal slab keyboard, it weighs in around 4.5 lbs. Personally, I am a convert to the tune of buying five of them so far for work and home and only not using this one. Product Page
Trades: The only thing I'm really interested in right now is a (known good please) 10700-10900 CPU.
