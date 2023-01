Keychron Q8 65% Alice Keyboard

$125 to me Shipped, in the US at the best rate to your address. Paypal or Zelle. You pick up any additional fees if you would like different payment/shipping specifics. I'll ship the next day payment is received or same day if possible depending on time payment is received but not on Sunday. My Heat Last summer I picked up several of these and liked them but found on one of my workstations I missed the Function keys. Just replaced the one for sale here with the new 75% Q10. No scratches on this one that I could find and works in as new condition. This one has brown switches and all included accessories.Keychron did not send me a cap/switch puller on any of my orders so I don't have one to send you even though they mention them a few times on the site as being included. I never bothered contacting them about them not being in the box. Windows keys, cord, adaptor etc are all in the box though.These keyboards are not for everyone. Please poke around and make sure you want a metal slab keyboard, it weighs in around 4.5 lbs. Personally, I am a convert to the tune of buying five of them so far for work and home and only not using this one. Product Page The only thing I'm really interested in right now is a10700-10900 CPU.