CompBuilder23
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2014
- Messages
- 6
Hi I'm looking for a keyboard with the key depth/key travel of a laptop.
I just bought a Logitech K400 (which is good) but it's still deeper than my laptop.
For example:
https://www.amazon.ca/Logitech-K380-Bluetooth-Keyboard-Dark/dp/B0148NPH9I
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-Wireless-Keyboard-Stainless-Rechargeable/dp/B07D34L57F
https://www.amazon.ca/Ultra-Slim-PINKCAT-Rechargeable-Multi-Device-Compatible/dp/B0BZSNHBZ5
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-HW193-Wireless-Stainless-Rechargeable/dp/B07VV9KMSQ
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-Wireless-Keyboard-Computer-Rechargeable/dp/B08SK9QT1T
thanks
I just bought a Logitech K400 (which is good) but it's still deeper than my laptop.
For example:
https://www.amazon.ca/Logitech-K380-Bluetooth-Keyboard-Dark/dp/B0148NPH9I
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-Wireless-Keyboard-Stainless-Rechargeable/dp/B07D34L57F
https://www.amazon.ca/Ultra-Slim-PINKCAT-Rechargeable-Multi-Device-Compatible/dp/B0BZSNHBZ5
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-HW193-Wireless-Stainless-Rechargeable/dp/B07VV9KMSQ
https://www.amazon.ca/Arteck-Wireless-Keyboard-Computer-Rechargeable/dp/B08SK9QT1T
thanks