Keyboard Recommendations

Hello.



I was wondering what your opinions/recommendations are on good qwerty keyboards for tracking purposes.



I use a black colored keyboard that is cool to look at over the day, but hard to track late at night as I have to squint my eyes to see what key I’m pressing. Also, I believe there must be some ideal weight in the keys when tracking all day And mine is rather ‘heavy’ now.



Maybe there are even customizable keyboards where you can order one with a certain color set-up, highlighting much-used keyboard combos? (I think I have seen some keyboards like this, especially for Cubase).



So recommendations/brands would be much appreciated. A necessity is that it has all the keys, including the numpad section, are present.