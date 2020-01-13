Keyboard problem

I have a Corsair Strafe RGB Mk.2 plugged into a 2-port KVM I've been using for several months. Last night I turned one of the machines on and switched the KVM to it, and the keyboard (mostly) doesn't work. No keypresses seem to register. But the lighting still works and if I change it in iCue (I'm on the latest version) the lights on the keyboard change. Plus the volume wheel still works. I plugged the keyboard directly into the PC, no change. I plugged it into the other computer, it works fine. If I put it back on the KVM, it still works on one machine but not the other, so I don't think the KVM is the problem. I tried doing a soft reset as specified on Corsair's website--no response (the lights never lit up on the keyboard) but I don't think that matters because like I said, it works on the other computer. I tried a couple of different USB ports in the one computer--no difference. I went into Device Manager and deleted all the keyboard--no difference. Any ideas? Right now I'm typing on a godawful Inland membrane keyboard and it's killing my typing speed and accuracy.