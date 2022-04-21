Keyboard not waking PC from sleep - what setting am I missing?

New build running Windows 10. When PC is asleep, keyboard and mouse will NOT wake the PC. I'd like keyboard to wake PC. I have the usual settings correct:
1. in Device Mgr > keyboard > Power Management > check box "allow this device to wake the computer"
2. in Power Options > Advanced Settings (for the power plan in use) > Sleep > disable hybrid sleep
What else should I check?
1. in Device Mgr > keyboard > Power Management > check box "allow this device to wake the computer"
2. in Power Options > Advanced Settings (for the power plan in use) > Sleep > disable hybrid sleep
What else should I check?