Keyboard not waking PC from sleep - what setting am I missing?

New build running Windows 10. When PC is asleep, keyboard and mouse will NOT wake the PC. I'd like keyboard to wake PC. I have the usual settings correct:
1. in Device Mgr > keyboard > Power Management > check box "allow this device to wake the computer"
2. in Power Options > Advanced Settings (for the power plan in use) > Sleep > disable hybrid sleep


What else should I check?
 
Check that wake from kb is enabled in bios. Think microsoft overrides that anyway, but if not then enabling it may help.

Also, I think you cannot have c-states disabled in bios, so make sure that's set properly.
 
