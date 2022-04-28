Keyboard Missing first Input after 3+ minutes idle

I bought a new keyboard a couple months ago. It's an IQUNIX OG80. It can be operated in wired or wireless mode, and has a switch to toggle between them. I am primarily concerned with wired mode, as it's what I use 95% of the time.My issue is if I don't use the keyboard for a few minutes, then start typing, it misses the first stroke. It's like the keyboard goes to sleep. This might make some sense in wireless mode, but not in wired mode. I have the keyboard connected through my USB hub, although I have tested with it plugged straight into the PC and the issue persists.Initially I was able to reproduce the issue on two separate PCs, so I contacted the manufacturer, and they sent me a replacement. The replacement has the same issue, but only on one of the two PCs.I've gone into device manager and made sure USB low-power mode was disabled on all the keyboards in there. There are more keyboards showing up in the device manager than I expect. I've tried deleting them and then plugging the keyboard back in, and it creates several instances:Not quite sure what to make of this. It's likely related to another bug I've noticed with the keyboard - once or twice a day it will freeze while I'm typing and I'll get a string of the same character like "iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii" and it will keep inputting until I press another key. I have several other keyboards and they have no issues. I've also chatted briefly with some other owners of the keyboard on YouTube, and they have no problems either.