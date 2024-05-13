Kevin O'Buckley to Lead Foundry Services at Intel

erek
"O'Buckley will spearhead the growth of Intel's foundry business and continue to build out its ecosystem of intellectual property and electronic design automation partners. In this role, O'Buckley will work closely with Intel Foundry's other senior leaders to fulfill the company's ambition to create the first system foundry for the AI era.
The Intel Foundry business encompasses Intel's technology development, global manufacturing, and foundry customer service and ecosystem operations. It brings together all the critical components that fabless customers need to design and manufacture chips for a new era of AI-driven computing.
O'Buckley joins Intel with more than 25 years of semiconductor industry experience. Most recently, he was senior vice president of hardware engineering for the Custom, Compute and Storage Group at Marvell Technologies. He joined Marvell as part of its 2019 acquisition of Avera Semiconductor, where he served as chief executive. He also served as vice president of Product Development at Global Foundries, and before that spent more than 17 years at IBM leading technology development and manufacturing organizations. O'Buckley has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Alfred University and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont.
Pann retires from Intel after 35 years of distinguished service with a wide-ranging legacy of achievements including successfully standing up Intel Foundry under Intel's new operating model. Pann previously served as senior vice president, chief business transformation officer and general manager of Intel's Corporate Planning Group."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322395/kevin-obuckley-to-lead-foundry-services-at-intel
