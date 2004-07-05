Kevin Mitnick's book?

theDot said: Is social engineering really a big threat though? I don't think its any reason to cause people to panic. Most of it is common sense, such as never giving out passwords, and always verifying who you are talking to on the phone. Click to expand...

Yes, I came to this same conclusion, but I figured his angle has to do with companies like the one I work for, where you have about 2000+ users in one location where most of them don't know anyone else except their immediate administrative assistant, their local technical coordinator, and maybe the mail guy or if they have other members to their workgroup. I could see a situation where individuals such as these people, who are among some of the most technically inept end-users I have ever had the privilege of being looked down the nose by, would give out information they're not supposed to because someone could fake "talking the talk" to them. I have end-users that are too "busy" to sit with me when I install a software package on their box, so they write their passwords down, leave, and not change it when they come back, and it could be the day they just changed it as per policy. I have no doubt they would give this info to someone on the phone who sounds convincing enough.Agreed that the scenarios do seem a bit contrived.Heh, and as far as common sense goes, most people don't have any when it comes to general computing, or there'd be no tech support.Waiting for his new one, the Art of Intrusion, which will, I hope, prove to be a good read along the lines of this one.