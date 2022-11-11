Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Was 66

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,706
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday...he was 66...a cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer

In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy”...

https://deadline.com/2022/11/kevin-conroy-voice-actor-dead-animated-batman-was-66-1235169980/
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,811
I'm not really familiar with the animated Batmans, but damn if it doesn't feel like a shit ton of actors and musicians are dying relatively young lately.

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. is ~74.

Remove infant mortality, car accidents, going to war, murder, overdoses, and other special causes out of the average, and they should be on average living well into their 80's.

It just seems off. Maybe it's the hard lifestyle? How on earth is Keith Richards still with us?
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
20,016
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm not really familiar with the animated Batmans, but damn if it doesn't feel like a shit ton of actors and musicians are dying relatively young lately.

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. is ~74.

Remove infant mortality, car accidents, going to war, murder, overdoses, and other special causes out of the average, and they should be on average living well into their 80's.

It just seems off. Maybe it's the hard lifestyle? How on earth is Keith Richards still with us?
Click to expand...

A lot of people in those fields do live hard lives, especially musicians and comedians. There's pretty rampant drug abuse in Hollywood and even more so among musicians and comedians. Genetics plays a part as well, a lot of illnesses and other things tied to life expectancy are tied to your genes.

Beyond that, (not to get too political) our medical system is kind of broken so things that could otherwise have been minor things that get caught and dealt with become major problems that end up being life threatening.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top