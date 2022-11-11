Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Was 66

I'm not really familiar with the animated Batmans, but damn if it doesn't feel like a shit ton of actors and musicians are dying relatively young lately.



Life expectancy for men in the U.S. is ~74.



Remove infant mortality, car accidents, going to war, murder, overdoses, and other special causes out of the average, and they should be on average living well into their 80's.



It just seems off. Maybe it's the hard lifestyle? How on earth is Keith Richards still with us?