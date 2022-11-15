kernel: Dev sdb: unable to read RDB block 1; Unexpected sense data returned; detected capacity change

Hello, after several recent boots of Linux Debian one of the two SSD Samsung QVO drives is not detected correctly. Sometimes help to turn off/on USB dock.
This time it not helped - "lsblk" command not shown one of the drives for a few minutes. "sudo journalctl -rg sdb" shown:

kernel: sdb: partition table beyond EOD, enabling native capacity
kernel: sdb: unable to read partition table
kernel: Dev sdb: unable to read RDB block 1
kernel: sdb: detected capacity change from 15628053168 to 1
$ sudo partprobe /dev/sdb
Error: Can't have a partition outside the disk!
journal:
Error probing device: Error sending ATA command IDENTIFY DEVICE to '/dev/sdb': Unexpected sense data returned

0000: 70 00 01 00 00 00 00 0a 00 00 00 00 00 1d 00 00 p...............
0010: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................
(g-io-error-quark, 0)

kernel: sdb: detected capacity change from 1 to 15628053168
-> in same second as i ran partprobe command it detected capacity and the drive appear in "lsblk" output.
Disk detail, fdisk -l

The drive has ZFS filesystem on it.

$ apt search zfs-dkms*
spl-dkms/stable,stable 2.0.3-9 all
Solaris Porting Layer kernel modules for Linux (dummy)
zfs-dkms/bullseye-backports,bullseye-backports,now 2.1.5-1~bpo11+1 all [installed]
OpenZFS filesystem kernel modules for Linux
Do you have Ideas what to try please to discover the detail of the cause? Thank you
 
