kernel: Dev sdb: unable to read RDB block 1; Unexpected sense data returned; detected capacity change

kernel: sdb: partition table beyond EOD, enabling native capacity

kernel: sdb: unable to read partition table

kernel: Dev sdb: unable to read RDB block 1

kernel: sdb: detected capacity change from 15628053168 to 1

Error: Can't have a partition outside the disk!

Error probing device: Error sending ATA command IDENTIFY DEVICE to '/dev/sdb': Unexpected sense data returned



0000: 70 00 01 00 00 00 00 0a 00 00 00 00 00 1d 00 00 p...............

0010: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ................

(g-io-error-quark, 0)



kernel: sdb: detected capacity change from 1 to 15628053168

spl-dkms/stable,stable 2.0.3-9 all

Solaris Porting Layer kernel modules for Linux (dummy)

zfs-dkms/bullseye-backports,bullseye-backports,now 2.1.5-1~bpo11+1 all [installed]

OpenZFS filesystem kernel modules for Linux

Hello, after several recent boots of Linux Debian one of the two SSD Samsung QVO drives is not detected correctly. Sometimes help to turn off/on USB dock.This time it not helped - "lsblk" command not shown one of the drives for a few minutes. "sudo journalctl -rg sdb" shown:$ sudo partprobe /dev/sdbjournal:-> in same second as i ran partprobe command it detected capacity and the drive appear in "lsblk" output.The drive has ZFS filesystem on it.$ apt search zfs-dkms*Do you have Ideas what to try please to discover the detail of the cause? Thank you