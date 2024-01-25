Kernel confusion

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,555
Linux Mint Cinnamon.

A couple of days ago it updated the kernel to 6.5.0-15-generic. today there's a kernel update to 5.15.0-92.102.

Looks like a downgrade to me. Anybody know what's going on? Should I stick with what I have or install the "update" ? :confused:

Google sucks worse and worse as time goes by. No matter how I phrase it all I get is "how to", not "why". 😡
 
