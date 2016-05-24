Kepler moved to Legacy support

TaintedSquirrel

TaintedSquirrel

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 5, 2013
Messages
10,451
edit // False alarm, they have been Legacy products since October 2014.
Apparently "Legacy product" isn't the same as "Legacy support".

Credit goes to Reddit.

---

Seems a bit too soon for that, no? Or does Nvidia treat Legacy drivers differently than AMD?

Legacy Products | NVIDIA
 
Last edited:
R

Raendor

Gawd
Joined
Sep 21, 2015
Messages
845
Legacy means these products are not of the most relevance. Still sucks though as it means they won't be focused on providing good drivers for these cards. Well they never really did after 900s release, but now it's official. Another reason to sell your card every time a newer gen comes and use that money for an upgrade.
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
3,268
Well... shit. No point in waiting for massive DooM driver improvements any time soon.
 
P

PGHammer

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2002
Messages
3,315
MaZa said:
Well... shit. No point in waiting for massive DooM driver improvements any time soon.
Click to expand...
Also, what does that say about Fermi (even older)?
Both Fermi and Kepler are still supported by the current Game-Ready driver (the one that dropped for Overwatch and The Division); neither exactly got dissed for either game - especially Overwatch.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,169
Cards being moved to "Legacy support" means they now use a Legacy driver that is no longer upgraded as often as the current cards.

That is *NOT* the case with Kepler. Even Fermi still uses current drivers.
 
jojo69

jojo69

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
10,784
Raendor said:
Legacy means these products are not of the most relevance. Still sucks though as it means they won't be focused on providing good drivers for these cards. Well they never really did after 900s release, but now it's official. Another reason to sell your card every time a newer gen comes and use that money for an upgrade.
Click to expand...

right?

I tend to be more "loyal" to my gear, and yes, I realize how retarded that sounds in this context...I need to get over it

the manufacturers aren't loyal
 
Araxie

Araxie

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
6,452
Support is not the same as optimization, Kepler and Fermi are supported cards, but not optimized anymore, that's how always work things,you make drivers optimizations for your current generation of cards, those optimizations may or may not work for older generations of GPU however they still are supported in the drivers, this help generally to extend the life of GPUs for certain periods of times when they are refreshed with the same architecture as happened with 400/500 series and 600/700 series,and this the same reason why amd is still improving performance of the older HD7000 series in contrast to nvidia which support the cards but no optimize it anymore, legacy support means that,they will fix issues or functionality problems related to software but nothing more..
 
Dayaks

Dayaks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
8,288
Not to worry Kepler users. nVidia is convientently releasing the 1070 and 1080 which are supported properly!

Time to upgrade!
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,044
Yet again, people on Reddit originally up voted the shit out of something they didn't understand. Just like how they pounded Nvidia for crippling Kepler performance (when they actually didn't). The Nvidia witch hunters over there went full retard long ago.

The only worse online PC community may be Tom's Hardware.
 
Araxie

Araxie

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
6,452
Ocellaris said:
Yet again, people on Reddit originally up voted the shit out of something they didn't understand. Just like how they pounded Nvidia for crippling Kepler performance (when they actually didn't). The Nvidia witch hunters over there went full retard long ago.

The only worse online PC community may be Tom's Hardware.
Click to expand...

Exactly, main reason why I hate reddit, there are some people that just take that piece of shit too seriously.. they have a feeling of superiority because they can write some slash and backslash sometimes that give a sentiment of some intellect to vote about things have have no freaking idea of what are they talking about, but if it sound technical and hard to understand it should be good and receive a positive vote. XD I just don't understand how someone can waste the precious time of the life in that shit..
 
K

Knil

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
286
Ocellaris said:
Yet again, people on Reddit originally up voted the shit out of something they didn't understand. Just like how they pounded Nvidia for crippling Kepler performance (when they actually didn't). The Nvidia witch hunters over there went full retard long ago.

The only worse online PC community may be Tom's Hardware.
Click to expand...

Well there was a Kepler bug that was hurting performance, so it wasn't completely unfounded.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,079
It's official, Nvidia will end GeForce GTX 600/700 series support in October

Nvidia is putting owners of Kepler GPU's on notice that effective October of this year, there will be no new 'Game Ready' driver updates, only critical security patches as necessary...this means most GeForce GTX 700 and 600 series cards will not benefit from performance optimizations or gain access to new features, or even receive bug fixes once support comes to an end...

https://www.pcgamer.com/its-official-nvidia-will-end-geforce-gtx-600700-series-support-in-october/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top