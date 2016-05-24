Kepler moved to Legacy support

Support is not the same as optimization, Kepler and Fermi are supported cards, but not optimized anymore, that's how always work things,you make drivers optimizations for your current generation of cards, those optimizations may or may not work for older generations of GPU however they still are supported in the drivers, this help generally to extend the life of GPUs for certain periods of times when they are refreshed with the same architecture as happened with 400/500 series and 600/700 series,and this the same reason why amd is still improving performance of the older HD7000 series in contrast to nvidia which support the cards but no optimize it anymore, legacy support means that,they will fix issues or functionality problems related to software but nothing more..