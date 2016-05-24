Kepler moved to Legacy support

TaintedSquirrel
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Aug 5, 2013
- Messages
- 10,451
edit // False alarm, they have been Legacy products since October 2014.
Apparently "Legacy product" isn't the same as "Legacy support".
Credit goes to Reddit.
---
Seems a bit too soon for that, no? Or does Nvidia treat Legacy drivers differently than AMD?
Legacy Products | NVIDIA
Apparently "Legacy product" isn't the same as "Legacy support".
Credit goes to Reddit.
---
Seems a bit too soon for that, no? Or does Nvidia treat Legacy drivers differently than AMD?
Legacy Products | NVIDIA
Last edited: