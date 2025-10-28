Kensington Announces Flagship Finger-Operated Trackball

erek
“Features and Benefits of the Expert Mouse TB800 EQ Trackball include:
- Flexible Navigation Options for Personalized Control - An adjustable scroll ring enables users to effortlessly switch between line-by-line and smooth scrolling. Two customizable side scrolls provide horizontal scrolling and zooming, and a convenient switch makes it easy to disable scrolling to reduce accidental inputs.
- Exceptional Optical Tracking Technology - The large 55 mm ball provides highly accurate and responsive tracking with minimal hand and wrist movement. An adjustable polling rate up to 1 kHz via wired or dongle connection delivers ultra-responsive performance for accurate control.
- Ambidextrous Design - Supports all-day comfort for both right- and left-handed users with average to large-sized hands. The trackball operates in less desk space than a mouse and promotes greater comfort during extended use by minimizing arm and wrist movement.
- Wireless and Wired Connection to Multiple Devices - Connect up to four devices using two wireless Bluetooth connections, one wireless 2.4 GHz connection with government-grade 128-bit AES encryption, and one wired USB-C connection, and instantly switch between computers and tablets without the need for re-pairing.
- Free Professional Digital Audio Workstation Available - Avid Pro Tools Intro+ software provides sound engineers with access to an extended version of Pro Tools, the industry standard software trusted by audio professionals worldwide.
- Advanced Customization Options - Choose plug & play convenience or personalize the experience using free Kensington Konnect software. Kensington Konnect software enables users to assign functions to up to 16 sets of programmable buttons to enhance user productivity and efficiency.
"In the nearly 40 years since Kensington introduced the trackball to personal computing, the company has continuously innovated and improved trackball products to evolve with computing technology and usage," explained Lisa Schuiteboer Shuler, Senior Manager of Product Marketing, Global Marketing at Kensington. "This new trackball is our most advanced trackball yet, offering a combination of ergonomic design, customization capabilities, and optical tracking technology to deliver the premium performance and precise control demanded by today's creative professionals."
The Expert Mouse TB800 EQ Trackball is covered by Kensington's professional support and a three-year limited warranty and will be available in North America in Q4 2025 through the Kensington Store and its partner sites.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342325/...operated-trackball-for-creative-professionals