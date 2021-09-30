Kena. Bridge Of Spirits.

harsaphes
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2005
- Messages
- 4,996
Hey all. I want to give a thumbs up to this game. I've been playing for days now and I can highly recommend it.
Some great puzzles and some really good boss fights.
It's pretty simplistic but very enjoyable.
Looks amazing and the soundtrack is beautiful.
I say it's a buy.
Some great puzzles and some really good boss fights.
It's pretty simplistic but very enjoyable.
Looks amazing and the soundtrack is beautiful.
I say it's a buy.