Kena. Bridge Of Spirits.

harsaphes

harsaphes

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 29, 2005
Messages
4,996
Hey all. I want to give a thumbs up to this game. I've been playing for days now and I can highly recommend it.
Some great puzzles and some really good boss fights.
It's pretty simplistic but very enjoyable.
Looks amazing and the soundtrack is beautiful.
I say it's a buy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top