  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Keeping PCs in sleep mode instead of shutting down

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,292
I bought a mini desktop from Lenovo for my old man, for his daily office activities. I

1759295299249.png



With this desktop I purchased a 24 inch monitor from think vision
1759296015114.png


My old man has this habit of not shutting the PC and monitor he rather keeps it in standby mode. Will this reduce the life of the PC?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top