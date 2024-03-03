Keeping a USB cable and a USB extension cable from separating

Hope this is a good forum for this question.



Some of the USB devices on the left side of my desk do not have cables long enough to reach my system unit, which is a tower to the right of my desk. So I need to use a USB extension cable to reach the USB ports on the back of my system unit. Problem is, sometimes the main USB cable and the USB extension cable separate.



My system unit is on a "skateboard" and fits in a space between the right side of the desk and a filing cabinet. However, if I need to "roll" the system unit out of the space for any reason I often have the problem that a USB cable and an extension cable pull apart. If the cable and the extension cable are in a set of wire trays on the edge of my desk (to keep the floor clear of cables, etc) then it's a real challenge to locate the separated cable. So far I've used a few winds of ordinary scotch tape to try to keep the cable and the extension cable from separating, but that doesn't work very well.



Do any of the real gurus in this forum have a better way to keep those cables from separating?