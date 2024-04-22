KDE neon mkinitcpio replacement

Good evening!

I am using KDE Neon 6 and I am trying to do some GPU passthrough with a video tutorial. It tells me to run..

sudo mkinitcpio -p linux

However my install says that is not installed. When I try and install it it says "Unable to locate package mkinitcpio".

I see dracut is used for some distros, but again, not this one.

So, what the hell is it using? I tried googling it with no luck.

Looks like you want update-initramfs, specifically update-initramfs -c -k ran as root.

That said, I couldn't find official documentation of that command online, so I don't know what those flags do. I found it in a few reddit posts when searching kde neon and generate initramfs. Maybe run with -h for more info.
 
Thanks, my friend. I ran it already but I had not seen any real "hooks" I was looking for. Then I realised I didn;t run it verbose.

Thanks again!
 
Sorry my friend, I avoid VM's with GPU passthrough - Proton/DXVK/VKD3D is enough for me these days. Many platforms, like Roblox, detect if they're being run in a VM and refuse to run anyway. Certain client side anticheat solutions also detect if they're running in a VM and either refuse to run at all, or you risk being banned for 'cheating'.

These days, VM's with GPU passthrough just aren't worth the hassle.
 
