KDE neon mkinitcpio replacement

auntjemima
Good evening!
I am using KDE Neon 6 and I am trying to do some GPU passthrough with a video tutorial. It tells me to run..
sudo mkinitcpio -p linux
However my install says that is not installed. When I try and install it it says "Unable to locate package mkinitcpio".
I see dracut is used for some distros, but again, not this one.
So, what the hell is it using? I tried googling it with no luck.
Mazzspeed
Mazzspeed