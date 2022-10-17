Kayne West buying Parler company says

Lakados

He will transform it into the ideal place for vintage clothing owners to share their pics and swap their swag!

Soon the hipster army it creates and organizes will become the central pushers for Kanye’s presidential run.

After he wins they will be recognized as the most fashionable president in the history of the Universe.
 
Aurelius

Anyone want to remind Kanye that celebrity ownership of a "freeeeeee speeeeeech" social platform doesn't help matters? Especially not when it's known as a haven for racists, and its new owner recently went on an antisemitic tirade...
 
madpistol

pendragon1 said:
lol soapbox here we come, fuckity fuck fuck.


thats what free speech is. dont like it? keep walking or move somewhere that controls what you can say....
Yep. I do not condone speech which is hateful or harmful to others, but that's part of freedom of speech, and as soon as you begin silencing people from voicing their opinions... well, that's a slippery slope, one which I do not wish participate in.
 
Aurelius

pendragon1 said:
lol soapbox here we come, fuckity fuck fuck.


thats what free speech is. dont like it? keep walking or move somewhere that controls what you can say....
I'm not saying these outlets should be banned, just that they usually don't pan out like the creators or celebrity owners think they will. The fantasy is that it'll be a free speech utopia where people can have meaningful debates on touchy subjects; the reality is that they usually just become cesspits where all the scummy people go when they're invariably kicked off moderated platforms. And in a free market system, other companies aren't obligated to host these social networks.
 
Aurelius said:
I'm not saying these outlets should be banned, just that they usually don't pan out like the creators or celebrity owners think they will. The fantasy is that it'll be a free speech utopia where people can have meaningful debates on touchy subjects; the reality is that they usually just become cesspits where all the scummy people go when they're invariably kicked off moderated platforms. And in a free market system, other companies aren't obligated to host these social networks.
thats what free speech is and the US is the only country with it. protect it, whether you like what is being said or not. otherwise people end up in jail for jokes....
 
Aurelius

pendragon1 said:
thats what free speech is and the US is the only country with it. protect it, whether you like what is being said or not. otherwise people end up in jail for jokes....
The US is the only country with free speech? What? Maybe not exactly how the US offers it, but constitutions and similar acts guaranteeing freedom of expression are definitely not unique to one country.

Again, my point isn't whether or not Parler has a right to exist. It does so long as it isn't deliberately enabling activity that's otherwise illegal. It's that Kanye's purchase isn't going to suddenly make Parler a serious challenger to Facebook or Twitter; it'll likely remain a niche service for the rest of its life.
 
