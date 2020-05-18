Karma finally catching up with Nvidia?

Does nVidia have a crypto division? Was their product they were selling at the time classified as a crypto card? If so than they hid it if not they didn’t. nVidia isn’t responsible for what their cards are used for post sale and especially not responsible if somebody uses them for something they weren’t intended for. This is a lawsuit brought on by people who are butt hurt over being burned by the crypto bubble. If nVidia looses this I’ll be upset not because I like nVidia but because it would mean they have been tracking card and system usage far beyond what is claimed in their privacy policy and the president it would set is extremely dangerous.