Karma finally catching up with Nvidia?

https://www.techpowerup.com/267293/...pu-revenue-hidden-away-in-the-gaming-division
Investors are angry and feel mislead about Nvidia hiding the reasons their business was booming in 2017 and 2018. Accusations are that Nvidia new the crypto boom would eventually bust and clog channels with used graphics cards. Bring on the finger pointing!
