Karma finally catching up with Nvidia?

Smoked Brisket said:
https://www.techpowerup.com/267293/...pu-revenue-hidden-away-in-the-gaming-division
Investors are angry and feel mislead about Nvidia hiding the reasons their business was booming in 2017 and 2018. Accusations are that Nvidia new the crypto boom would eventually bust and clog channels with used graphics cards. Bring on the finger pointing!
Smoked Brisket covered already : https://hardforum.com/threads/nvidi...-1-billion-of-cryptocurrency-product.1996775/
 
Not the same article. Your post links to the court documents only. I think it is fine to link a summary article.
 
Does nVidia have a crypto division? Was their product they were selling at the time classified as a crypto card? If so than they hid it if not they didn’t. nVidia isn’t responsible for what their cards are used for post sale and especially not responsible if somebody uses them for something they weren’t intended for. This is a lawsuit brought on by people who are butt hurt over being burned by the crypto bubble. If nVidia looses this I’ll be upset not because I like nVidia but because it would mean they have been tracking card and system usage far beyond what is claimed in their privacy policy and the president it would set is extremely dangerous.
 
Lakados said:
Does nVidia have a crypto division? Was their product they were selling at the time classified as a crypto card? If so than they hid it if not they didn’t. nVidia isn’t responsible for what their cards are used for post sale and especially not responsible if somebody uses them for something they weren’t intended for. This is a lawsuit brought on by people who are butt hurt over being burned by the crypto bubble. If nVidia looses this I’ll be upset not because I like nVidia but because it would mean they have been tracking card and system usage far beyond what is claimed in their privacy policy and the president it would set is extremely dangerous.
Looks like the point of the lawsuit is that they did not have a "crypto" division. They simply boasted about the booming gaming division knowing that it was a market anomaly, all the while understanding that the boom could not be sustained, making projections to investors based on a bubble they knew would burst. Oh man, a lot of unintentional alliteration there.
 
Smoked Brisket said:
Looks like the point of the lawsuit is that they did not have a "crypto" division. They simply boasted about the booming gaming division knowing that it was a market anomaly, all the while understanding that the boom could not be sustained, making projections to investors based on a bubble they knew would burst. Oh man, a lot of unintentional alliteration there.
No boom is sustainable, no system can continue in a constant state of exponential growth. The bottom fell out faster than expected though when China and Russia slapped down laws on the stuff.
 
Smoked Brisket said:
Investors are angry and feel mislead about Nvidia hiding the reasons their business was booming in 2017 and 2018. Accusations are that Nvidia knew the crypto boom would eventually bust and clog channels with used graphics cards. Bring on the finger pointing!
You'd have to be mildly retarded to not know that.
 
TordanGow said:
You'd have to be mildly retarded to not know that.
Would you though? What If you were an investor that had no interest in PC gaming and were not savvy about crypto(most people still aren't) and trusted executives telling you that this was all due to growth in gaming, your investment is rock solid. You cant see that happening?
 
