Karhu Ram Test question

M

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,590
Hi,pc:

12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73

2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1

RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming

Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5

SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE

Seasonic Px 1300 Platinum Prime


Hi all. Is any sense to check memory by Karhu Ram Test ( i have that program ) ? I asking because i dont had crashing in games,just asking. Thx. I am bit nervous.

Ps:
i get 2200% ( 1 hour ) coverage and no errors.Its enough?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top