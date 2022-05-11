Karhu Ram Test question

Hi,pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5



SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE



Seasonic Px 1300 Platinum Prime





Hi all. Is any sense to check memory by Karhu Ram Test ( i have that program ) ? I asking because i dont had crashing in games,just asking. Thx. I am bit nervous.



Ps:

i get 2200% ( 1 hour ) coverage and no errors.Its enough?