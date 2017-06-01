K17TK - A handy PState Utility for Windows!

Formula.350
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
Sep 30, 2011
- Messages
- 1,102
Stumbled across this a couple days ago and it's quite a find! It's still in the early stages, and there are indeed some issues, but it does work, for the most part!
http://hbkim.blog.so-net.ne.jp/2017-05-14
Google Translator does a pretty damn good job of translating it, thankfully, so you'll want to head over to http://translate.google.com with that link if you're not using Chrome. The Utility itself is in English (or has internal localization), which is a relief.
I've linked to an older post since it contains more detail, but the download link is in another post that is linked at the bottom of the page. But just in case you don't feel like fumbling about... I'll just quickly summarize what you'll need and/or want.
First, a BIOS with AGESA 1.0.0.4 minimum.
Second, you'll need his K17TK utility.
Third, you'll need the WinRing0 files. (These are the ones I'm using, from this very link, so I can confirm they work)
And yes, it only has 3 PStates: P0, P1, P2. I personally expected way more on Ryzen.
Things to keep in mind... I do not suggest utilizing the CPB and C6 disabling options. The first time I played around with it, the program worked. All I did was change P0's multi to something higher. I tested in AIDA64 to make sure it really was working, and my performance increased quite a bit. Then I started to tinker with more settings, and somewhere in doing so, I've stumbled across some kind of bug.
Well, actually there seem to be 2 bugs. First one is that once you apply anything, Core Performance Boost (CPB) will cease to function. Meh, fine. However, the second bug is way more of an issue.
Let me start by saying that restarting the system will, naturally, revert all changes. Problem for me is, something occurred (and seems to now happen any time I use the program to apply settings) where it now will degrade performance and cause things to behave as if it's not actually running at the clock speed that everything reports it's running at. For example, running normal, before applying settings, my scores in AIDA are as normal. One I apply a setting, even if it's changing the frequency +25MHz, performance drops. I don't feel this is due to loss of Boost speed, either. I can crank the clock up to 3700 and performance isn't what it was the first time I used it to increase multi to 36.25, as it falls quite a bit short actually. It's all the AIDA tests, too, not just one in particular.
Oh, also, the DID (Divisors) don't work 100% correctly. For example, you'd expect that a Multi of 37.5 with a Divisor of 1.125 would equal 3333MHz, and it's little output does indeed state that. However, it actually just seems to select the closest actual Multiplier that it would come close to. In other words, despite setting 37.5 FID and 1.125 DID, the resulting frequency is 3325MHz, and so really all it has done is set the multi to 33.25. Not a HUGE deal, but still a bummer heh
Anyways, enjoy!
