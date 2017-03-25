Justice League Official Trailer

Megalith

Megalith

The first trailer for the DC team-up flick is here. We finally get a good look at what Aquaman can do, and he seems pretty kickass. Too bad Cyborg looks like he jumped straight out of a video game. I would have liked to see Zack Snyder's original vision for the film, since he was probably forced to lighten the tone and throw in a bunch of quips after everyone complained about Batman v. Superman being "too serious."
 
P

potency

Gawd
Trailer reminds me of BvS: Entertaining but underwhelming. Doesn't help that I can't stand Ben Affleck. I'll still be there opening night.
 
U

USMCGrunt

2[H]4U
I might be getting my villains mixed up but those look like the henchmen for Darkside, does that mean Superman will be making a return?
 
S

steakman1971

2[H]4U
I actually didn't hate BvS. It was a little dark and parts were kind of boring (my wife gave up and went to bed before it was over). However, I still enjoyed it for the most part. I'll see it!
 
S

SuperSubZero

2[H]4U
So Aquaman is Wonder... uh.. Man.

DC's stuff is all nighttime, muted colors, depressing graphic novel stuff. It doesn't feel as accessible to someone that isn't a fan of those novels. Cyborg is CGI derpy, WW is ok, I hate Batman's voice, and the Flash is a comic relief kid character cuz Spider Man is a kid with a red suit and we need one of those too!
 
S

Stoly

Supreme [H]ardness
I was hoping Cyborg would have a better look from the teaser, but it just looks fake. I guess they didn't want him to look like robocop or Ïronman, but still failed.

Jason Momoa makes Aquaman look badass and I'm starting to like Gal Gadot as WM, lets see how she does at her own story.

Flash "What are your superpowers again?"
Batman "I'm Rich"
 
A

alxnet7227

Weaksauce
steakman1971 said:
I actually didn't hate BvS. It was a little dark and parts were kind of boring (my wife gave up and went to bed before it was over). However, I still enjoyed it for the most part. I'll see it!
The Batman warehouse brawl was great. Very well choreographed and editied. I wish Zach would stick to that stuff and less uber superhero CGI destruction.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
steakman1971 said:
I actually didn't hate BvS. It was a little dark and parts were kind of boring (my wife gave up and went to bed before it was over). However, I still enjoyed it for the most part. I'll see it!
I couldn't stand it at first (found it kinda 'pretentious'), but I appreciated it after the forum discussion on [H] about it. Can't remember who it was here, but somebody helped me see it in a different light.
 
B

Briteball

n00b
USMCGrunt said:
I might be getting my villains mixed up but those look like the henchmen for Darkside, does that mean Superman will be making a return?
They look like the baddies from Batmans Knightmare in BvS which looked a lot like the Black Beetles? Will that lead to the Blue Beetle?
Also Earth in the Knightmare looked like it was being transformed into a Apocalypse like planet? Didn't see many people talk about that
 
Shmee

Shmee

[H]ard|Gawd
USMCGrunt said:
I might be getting my villains mixed up but those look like the henchmen for Darkside, does that mean Superman will be making a return?
They are, he is. Steppenwolf, Darkseid's #2, is confirmed to be the bad guy in this movie, so those bugs are no doubt Darkseid's parademons, aka cannon-fodder. They will fight for a while and when things are bleakest Sups and his black undead suit and mullet will show up.
 
G

Grimlaking

2[H]4U
Hey they took a page from Marvel and through in more witty one liners. That's good right?
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Nope. Batman by himself is interesting (ok so WW is easy on the eyes, I can tolerate her). But too many superheros together and it turns into superhero gumbo.

I don't hate Affleck as Batman but ultimately it's all about the writing.
 
T

TrailRunner

Limp Gawd
How does DC expect to do a decade's worth of "Building the team" and Big Bad story arc creation, plus fit in a coherent and tight storyline, all in one 2.5 hour film? I expect this to be Suicide Squad ^ BvS: DoJ level of goodness.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Grimlaking said:
Hey they took a page from Marvel and through in more witty one liners. That's good right?
while it sounds stupid i think that was the one thing missing from BvS.. it tried way to hard to be a serious movie through the entire thing that it kinda became boring.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
trailer looks awesome but
why is it that if a normal user posts a movie trailer in genmay it gets moved behind the paywall but if staff put it on the front page its cool and open to all? ive had that happen so many times i had to pay for a subscription just to get to my own threads....
 
p3sty

p3sty

2[H]4U
i thought Batman v superman was a light comedy ....this looks good Aqua man is definatly better that the cartoon.
 
Damar

Damar

Supreme [H]ardness
TrailRunner said:
How does DC expect to do a decade's worth of "Building the team" and Big Bad story arc creation, plus fit in a coherent and tight storyline, all in one 2.5 hour film?
This is the biggest fear I have.

DC/WB are rushing to get stuff to market while the comic book craze is riding high. Unlike Marvel though, they aren't doing the slow build up, they're going full tilt out of the gate and I honestly think its going to hurt them.

Nearly everything they've done screams "desperation" to me. Sure they're making money, but they could be making sooooo much more I bet and getting far better reviews if they slowed down and approached things differently.

Time will tell I guess.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
pendragon1 said:
trailer looks awesome but
why is it that if a normal user posts a movie trailer in genmay it gets moved behind the paywall but if staff put it on the front page its cool and open to all? ive had that happen so many times i had to pay for a subscription just to get to my own threads....
I guess when a trailer is posted in the News section it's different...if a mod posted a trailer in the free Genmay section it would also probably get moved to the paywall
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
There are things I really want to like. Jason Momoa would love to see that guy get a real star making movie. I am even rooting for Ben. I mean his batman IS better then Bales, the issue isn't him its the guys in charge of pretty much everything else that makes a movie a movie. BvS made me wish he got the part for Nolan reboot instead of Snyders abomination (yes geeky pun intended).

Cyborg I have to say looks terrible, he looks like a CGI cast off from the power rangers reboot. Also again with the constant night settings and dark and yet still CGI enhanced looking cinematography. Wally Pfister was the cinematographer on all 3 of Nolans Bat movies... and man I wish Snyder would give him a call already. It could just be me as I have like d the owrk Larry Fong put in for Snyder on some of his earlier movies... and that fake feeling quality I don't like could be completely Snyders fault.

This trailer reminds me of the Suicide Squad trailer. GOTG first trailer set the bar for fun hero movie trailers. DC has just been trying way to hard to capture that in every trailer they put out these days. Yes yes nice use of beat matching a classic rock song to some fast edits, and intermix a bunch of one liners... which in DCs case are always ham fisted reshoot jokes. Anyway I know I sound like I must be a big Marvel fan boy and just want this to suck... man I hope I'm wrong and this film is fantastic. If not WB and DC may not try anything other then the standard Batman reboots for a long time. They need an actual solid win at the box office and with critics.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
20,937
polonyc2 said:
I guess a when a trailer is posted in the News section it's different...if a mod posted a trailer in the free Genmay section it would also probably get moved to the paywall
Click to expand...
I was just told its so genmay doesn't just get littered with movie/tv shit(paraphrasing).
 
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
That looks like it was ALL filmed in a 1000 square foot green room. Depressing.
 
S

SonicTron

Snopes is My Fact Checker
I really hope that this is unfinished CGI

It has to be unfinished CGI

But why would they present an official trailer with so much bad unfinished CGI
 
Xrave

Xrave

Supreme [H]ardness
If I go into the movie assuming it's going to be shit like most DC movies, then I only can be impressed if it is even a little better than just shit, right?
 
viscountalpha

viscountalpha

2[H]4U
Pass. Justice League and Justice League unlimited are far superior in writing and entertainment. Sometimes you can't keep remaking shit.
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
RogueTadhg said:
Atleast Batman admits that his only superpower is cash. Lots. and Lots of cash.
Genius level intellect, the most skilled fighter in the WB universe, trained to absolute physical and mental peak, "worlds greatest detective". Not to go full nerd but I always hated the "Batman's only Batman because he's rich" argument. Bill Gates is pretty rich. So what? Bruce Wayne's money buys him cool gadgets but it's about 5% of what Batman is.

End of rant. Is there any wonder why I never got laid in high school? :p
 
E

Exavior

[H]F Junkie
USMCGrunt said:
I might be getting my villains mixed up but those look like the henchmen for Darkside, does that mean Superman will be making a return?
They set that up in batman vs superman. During the one scene they had darkside's symbol in the sand then had his flying creatures. They also hinted to somebody "controlling" Lex.

SuperSubZero said:
So Aquaman is Wonder... uh.. Man.

DC's stuff is all nighttime, muted colors, depressing graphic novel stuff. It doesn't feel as accessible to someone that isn't a fan of those novels. Cyborg is CGI derpy, WW is ok, I hate Batman's voice, and the Flash is a comic relief kid character cuz Spider Man is a kid with a red suit and we need one of those too!
Maybe i just blocked it out, but I don't recall batman sounding like that in the last movie.

Briteball said:
They look like the baddies from Batmans Knightmare in BvS which looked a lot like the Black Beetles? Will that lead to the Blue Beetle?
Also Earth in the Knightmare looked like it was being transformed into a Apocalypse like planet? Didn't see many people talk about that
that was mentioned in many places on the internet. In the sand was the omega symbol. As I don't read comics had to go look up what that was and found many sites talking about that and the the flying creatures being proof of Darkseid being involved.
 
H

htpc_user

[H]ard|Gawd
What was wrong with Cyborg? I thought he looked just like he does in the comics.
 
E

Exavior

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 13, 2005
Messages
9,690
htpc_user said:
What was wrong with Cyborg? I thought he looked just like he does in the comics.
I don't think the problem is the design, the issue is with the quality of his design. It looks CGI and doesn't look real. When you look at something like IronMan you can't tell what is real and what is CG. However when you look at something like the Green Lantern he is horrible CGI and you can tell that right away. The same here, he stands out as being CGI vs real people.
 
K

krotch

Supreme [H]ardness
Exavior said:
I don't think the problem is the design, the issue is with the quality of his design. It looks CGI and doesn't look real. When you look at something like IronMan you can't tell what is real and what is CG. However when you look at something like the Green Lantern he is horrible CGI and you can tell that right away. The same here, he stands out as being CGI vs real people.
That's the first thing I thought when I saw Cyborg. It's pretty shitty CG. Which I don't get, considering all the other CG looks good.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Supreme [H]ardness
Marvel: hey look a well-paced, character driven superhero origin movie!

Marvel: hey look, another well-paced superhero origin movie

Marvel: hey, a sequel to that other superhero origin movie, building from the last only now with a new villian!

Marvel: no big deal, but here is another superhero origin movie.

Marvel: Check this out, All our superheros in one big, character driven movie!

Marvel: annother sequel to one of the other well-paced origin movies. ..

DC: LOOK WE CAN DO BIG ACTION TOO SUPERHERO VERSUS SUPERHERO LOOK AT THE CGI ALL OUR CHARACTERS IN ONE BIG MOVIE RIGHT NOW!
 
cptnjarhead

cptnjarhead

Crossfit Fast Walk Champion Runnerup
I used to collect comics back in the day.. mainly Marvel cause DC is well... weird. Batman like many other characters have been overhauled so many times that its either cliche or just doesn't fit. The problem with super heroes... you need super villains, then a super story... then a super ending. Everything become super... and then nothing is super anymore..just bla bla bla, then the next movie you just add more super people and super stuff... and then its a steaming pile of super garbage. One of the best comic shows on right now is Gotham, the good guys are just that... normal guys/gals.. and the villains are mostly insane mo-foes who just want to kill people for insane reasons. Gotham does a great job at balancing out the story even though its dealing with impossible situations. Once you go over the top, its hard to come back down, kind of like the Aliens franchise... Alien the first movie created this mysterious creature that lurks in the shadows and you never really get a good look at it, scary as shit. While i loved the Aliens movie (Game over!)... it took the shroud off of the alien.. and now we see them as a group instead of one monster, the mystery is gone. Its hard to go back to the scary single creature that lurked in the shadows after that. I think Ridlley Scott is bringing the franchise back to its roots, how they were created, and how the first colony was over run... i like that.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
cptnjarhead said:
I used to collect comics back in the day.. mainly Marvel cause DC is well... weird. Batman like many other characters have been overhauled so many times that its either cliche or just doesn't fit. The problem with super heroes... you need super villains, then a super story... then a super ending. Everything become super... and then nothing is super anymore..just bla bla bla, then the next movie you just add more super people and super stuff... and then its a steaming pile of super garbage. One of the best comic shows on right now is Gotham, the good guys are just that... normal guys/gals.. and the villains are mostly insane mo-foes who just want to kill people for insane reasons. Gotham does a great job at balancing out the story even though its dealing with impossible situations. Once you go over the top, its hard to come back down, kind of like the Aliens franchise... Alien the first movie created this mysterious creature that lurks in the shadows and you never really get a good look at it, scary as shit. While i loved the Aliens movie (Game over!)... it took the shroud off of the alien.. and now we see them as a group instead of one monster, the mystery is gone. Its hard to go back to the scary single creature that lurked in the shadows after that. I think Ridlley Scott is bringing the franchise back to its roots, how they were created, and how the first colony was over run... i like that.
Power scale and constantly increasing the level of threats from villains is a major problem for any superhero media. Comics have a big issue with that, especially when trying to make exciting stories. For me the best comic stories have always been the ones that are character focused or focused on unique ideas or fun concepts over overwhelmingly strong villains. Even as a kid reading comics and watching cartoons like 90s X-Men I was never terribly fond of immensely powerful villains like Venom, Apocalypse, or Darksied. They were boring and annoying to me. The more interesting villains were the ones that could get under the skin of the heroes and make them question what they're doing or even make them temporarily (or permanently) switch sides. A lot of Batman's villains are tragic figures in one way or another and very few of them have tons and tons of super powers. Joker is just human but consistently he's been one of the best villains in superhero media.
 
S

Seventyfive

[H]ard|Gawd
Batman v Superman wasn't too dark, it was just nonsensical. The plot was a complete disaster. For example, the part where superman makes batman crash the bat mobile should have been in the first 5 minutes to setup the animosity instead of 3/4 of the way through the movie. Instead, Batman just wakes up hating Superman because he had bad dreams about him. It's like when my wife is upset in the morning and it's because I did something bad in her dream.
 
cptnjarhead

cptnjarhead

Crossfit Fast Walk Champion Runnerup
Derangel said:
Power scale and constantly increasing the level of threats from villains is a major problem for any superhero media. Comics have a big issue with that, especially when trying to make exciting stories. For me the best comic stories have always been the ones that are character focused or focused on unique ideas or fun concepts over overwhelmingly strong villains. Even as a kid reading comics and watching cartoons like 90s X-Men I was never terribly fond of immensely powerful villains like Venom, Apocalypse, or Darksied. They were boring and annoying to me. The more interesting villains were the ones that could get under the skin of the heroes and make them question what they're doing or even make them temporarily (or permanently) switch sides. A lot of Batman's villains are tragic figures in one way or another and very few of them have tons and tons of super powers. Joker is just human but consistently he's been one of the best villains in superhero media.
I think thats why the Daredevil netflix series is doing so well, the story is character driven, not event driven. Totally agree on super/supreme villains, like Galactus, ok so you save the world from the planet eater, then what?... go back to fighting organized crime?
 
H

htpc_user

[H]ard|Gawd
My biggest gripe with the super hero movies is the villain that is chosen. I hate it when they go for the obvious and I hate it when the villain is too powerful. I hated Silver Surfer being used in the 2nd Fantastic Four. He's not a real villain and you knew there was nothing the FF could do against him any way. Then in Green Lantern I liked that they didn't go straight to Sinestro but they use Parallax who is so abstract to bring to life. He supposedly has killed all these Green Lanterns and they have no chance but some rookie is able to beat him by himself. I did like in Batman Begins that they used Ra's al Ghul instead of rehashing the Joker in the first movie.
 
