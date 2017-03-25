Justice League Official Trailer

Megalith
The first trailer for the DC team-up flick is here. We finally get a good look at what Aquaman can do, and he seems pretty kickass. Too bad Cyborg looks like he jumped straight out of a video game. I would have liked to see Zack Snyder's original vision for the film, since he was probably forced to lighten the tone and throw in a bunch of quips after everyone complained about Batman v. Superman being "too serious."
