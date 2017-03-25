Justice League Official Trailer

There are things I really want to like. Jason Momoa would love to see that guy get a real star making movie. I am even rooting for Ben. I mean his batman IS better then Bales, the issue isn't him its the guys in charge of pretty much everything else that makes a movie a movie. BvS made me wish he got the part for Nolan reboot instead of Snyders abomination (yes geeky pun intended).



Cyborg I have to say looks terrible, he looks like a CGI cast off from the power rangers reboot. Also again with the constant night settings and dark and yet still CGI enhanced looking cinematography. Wally Pfister was the cinematographer on all 3 of Nolans Bat movies... and man I wish Snyder would give him a call already. It could just be me as I have like d the owrk Larry Fong put in for Snyder on some of his earlier movies... and that fake feeling quality I don't like could be completely Snyders fault.



This trailer reminds me of the Suicide Squad trailer. GOTG first trailer set the bar for fun hero movie trailers. DC has just been trying way to hard to capture that in every trailer they put out these days. Yes yes nice use of beat matching a classic rock song to some fast edits, and intermix a bunch of one liners... which in DCs case are always ham fisted reshoot jokes. Anyway I know I sound like I must be a big Marvel fan boy and just want this to suck... man I hope I'm wrong and this film is fantastic. If not WB and DC may not try anything other then the standard Batman reboots for a long time. They need an actual solid win at the box office and with critics.