Just went from a 3600x to a 5800x

Like the title says, I just upgraded my trusty Ryzen 5 3600x to a Ryzen 7 5800x.I needed to update the BIOS on my Asrock x470 Master SLI/ac. It just would not boot at all with the chip in there with the older BIOS. I thought I'd already done this, but it turns out I'd only updated to the 3000 series support, not the 5000 series.So if your upgrade seems DOA, make sure to flash.That said, here's a little demonstration of the sheer power:The 5800x, 2700x and 3600x are all mine and are all on this same board.