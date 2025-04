Some things I do on the terminal. But usually, these are not vital for normal people. Things like smartctl, fdisk, sensors, nmap, dd, badblocks.



I definitely prefer to be as terminal-savvy as possible, even if there is a proper GUI, just in case I mess up the GPU driver on an update.

Also, I play around with stuff like raspberries, some of which run with no GUI to do some job, like CCTV, so being able to do as much as possible in the terminal really helps.

The OG Slackbook was my first resource to teach myself how to use the command line.



Yakuake is a godsend, and I usually have a tab open somewhere with dmesg -w running to quickly look up potential USB device problems, a hard drive issue, or machine check exceptions.

I consider this habit important. Dmesg will give a heads-up quicker if there are hardware issues.

I also have another tab with htop to see what's hogging my resources and, when needed, kill.



I doubt I'd need to teach terminal stuff if I were to migrate a family member to Leenux. The GUI tools for managing Mint seem "good enough" for the things they'd do.



However, I consciously avoid mixing command-line OS configuration with GUI-driven configuration, just in case there are differences in how they process config files.

With graphics, I do get confused on whether to use Nvidia's tool or the built-in GUI tools (in particular, multi-monitor setups). I don't like touching graphics.

I don't really recall ever having to configure anything in Mint with the command line. Network interfaces get set via GUI, same as updates, locale.



That all said, I don't pretend even to remember all the command line stuff. I usually have to look up the man, and I often use history to check out how I did a thing in the past.

I'm not great with all the grepping and awking. Some of my ways to do stuff in the command line are "wrong" or inefficient, but hey - if it works, it works.