Just want to extend a big fat middle finger to every major hardware review site/channel out there

Dozens of 3080 reviews. Tons of shilling. Tons of "10GB VRAM is enough for everyone" propaganda.



Not a single fucking review that tested HDMI 2.1 VRR. Not a single fucking review where someone got an HDMI 2.1 AVR and actually tested it with the 3080 to see if everything would work with pass-thru. We have no confirmation that HDMI 2.1 low latency mode is supported. Nothing. No information. Not a single emulation test with a game that runs at a non standard refresh rate. Nothing.



Nothing. Zilch. No information.



As usual, selfless consumers have to be the guinea pigs to test all this shit out because these shill cock suckers only give you talking points they were drip fed from manufacturers.



Fuck every single one of them. Useless pieces of shit.



Edit: Don't tell me that they have to follow a "script" for day one reviews.



A script? This isn't HAMLET. There's no script. No lines. No acting. You're not reciting soliloquies. There's no need for a script. You either review a graphics card and tell people what it can do, or you're a shill who's advertising for a company. Pick one.