Just want to extend a big fat middle finger to every major hardware review site/channel out there

B

bigbluefe

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
854
Dozens of 3080 reviews. Tons of shilling. Tons of "10GB VRAM is enough for everyone" propaganda.

Not a single fucking review that tested HDMI 2.1 VRR. Not a single fucking review where someone got an HDMI 2.1 AVR and actually tested it with the 3080 to see if everything would work with pass-thru. We have no confirmation that HDMI 2.1 low latency mode is supported. Nothing. No information. Not a single emulation test with a game that runs at a non standard refresh rate. Nothing.

Nothing. Zilch. No information.

As usual, selfless consumers have to be the guinea pigs to test all this shit out because these shill cock suckers only give you talking points they were drip fed from manufacturers.

Fuck every single one of them. Useless pieces of shit.

Edit: Don't tell me that they have to follow a "script" for day one reviews.

A script? This isn't HAMLET. There's no script. No lines. No acting. You're not reciting soliloquies. There's no need for a script. You either review a graphics card and tell people what it can do, or you're a shill who's advertising for a company. Pick one.
 
Last edited:
A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
7,285
Day 1 stuff has to stick to a script.
Tomorrow, new things will be out. Later today, some stuff will be out.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,358
Relax, who pissed in your cereal. Give the sites a couple days to get into more detail on these things. Sites HAVE to get something out today to keep the traffic going to their site, coming days and weeks all the nitty gritty details and reviews will get done. Your a niche market right now.
 
B

bigbluefe

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
854
alxlwson said:
Day 1 stuff has to stick to a script.
Tomorrow, new things will be out. Later today, some stuff will be out.
Click to expand...
A script? This isn't HAMLET. There's no script. No lines. No acting. You're not reciting soliloquies. There's no need for a script. You either review a graphics card and tell people what it can do, or you're a shill who's advertising for a company. Pick one.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,465
bigbluefe said:
A script? This isn't HAMLET. There's no script. No lines. No acting. You're not reciting soliloquies. There's no need for a script. You either review a graphics card and tell people what it can do, or you're a shill who's advertising for a company. Pick one.
Click to expand...
Jesus calm the fuck down. This how all reviews AMD or Nvidia been for ages. Wth you so pissy about this atm.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,465
bigbluefe said:
So it's always been shitty, so we should be happy about it continuing to be shitty?
Click to expand...
Everyone is fine with what we seen today but you. It fine and understandable how you might feel about the reviews but not the way you are coming off as.
 
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,476
I'll add my $0.02 here, as someone who games on a TV and is waiting for 65" Gsync TVs to come down in price no less:

LOUD FUCKING NOISES!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top