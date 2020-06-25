Just Upgraded To Gigabit

piratepress
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 15, 2002
- Messages
- 1,465
Been thinking my 300 Mbps was plenty fast and I rarely maxxed it out, but my ISP offered me an upgrade to 1 Gbps for the same $80/month I've been paying, so it was a real no-brainer.
Can't wait to get home tonight and run some speed tests. Hard to believe that just three years ago I was stuck on 6 Mbps DSL!!!
Can't wait to get home tonight and run some speed tests. Hard to believe that just three years ago I was stuck on 6 Mbps DSL!!!