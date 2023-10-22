Just transitioned another box over to Linux

This particular Windows 7 install dated back to when 7 first came out so to say the least it was dated. 2 things kept me from doing it before now. I have a Dymo label printer hooked to it along with a Fujitsu scanner. I knew there was no software available for either but decided to see if there was alternative software and drivers that would work. The answer was YES. The Fujitsu scanner is not a TWAIN scanner so I really didn't think it would work in Linux but it does. the scanning program that comes with Linux properly detected it and it works. The software isn't quite as polished as in Windows but it's perfectly usable. Some research revealed a Linux driver for the Dymo printer and a label program called glabel. It's kinda wonky and will take some getting used to but it works.



I first loaded Windows 10 but then discovered that you can no longer activate 10 using a Win 7 or 8 key.



So now the only thing left is to move my servers from Windows and I'll be Microsoft free.