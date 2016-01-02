Just started "The Forest"

The performance is great. I'm running it at 1080p at 120hz with a mixture of high and medium settings. FPS is at least 50-60 steady with no drops or tearing, specs of my system in my sig. I installed the game on my SSD and load times are very quick.



As for the gameplay, it's like 75% survival and 25% combat for me right now. Im still early in the game. Once I get my base defended more you do more exploring which leads to more combat. In the beginning you get used to basic survival skills and basic shelter building. I was able to craft a bow within the first 45 minutes and you start off with some basic gear too.... a nice hatchet which you use constantly to cut down trees for lumber as well as defense.



It's a day/night cycle game and you build/explore in the day and defend your base/sleep through the night. You can choose to sleep through the night if you're protected. All the crazies come out heavy in the night but you still regularly contact them during the day. There's a vast cave system to explore as well.



I think it's a pretty good balance personally. Some may think it could be tedious or boring but the product is rewarding when you work for things. I just built a decent sized cabin that took me a while but it's elevated and offers good defense.



It is in alpha, but like I said it runs amazing for being alpha. It's no where near anything like broken dayz or h1. The game actually works. The AI is definitely sporadic and can use some work, but it's still fine for what it is.



I say thumbs up, especially if you're looking for a good scary game with building and survival elements. Obviously not for everyone though of course...