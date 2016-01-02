Just started "The Forest"

Converge

[H]ard|Gawd
It's good! Really fun in fact. Building and crafting is complex enough to not leave you wanting too much more but also not simple enough that you feel underwhelmed. This game may be in alpha, but it is the best running alpha game I have EVER played. In my 2 hours I didn't experience any single type of bug or glitch, no crashes, booted up first time settings auto configured perfectly. Looks pretty nice too at 1080p on medium, I'm sure it looks great on High.

The first time I got dragged down to the cave.... I nearly shit myself.

If you don't somehow know about the game (like I didn't) You are the survivor of a plane crash that strands you on a large island filled with bat shit crazy cannibals that want your tasty insides. You have a "main objective" that I wont mention and also need to work to survive. You harvest items, food, water etc. Good crafting and building system.

This may not be something you would want to spend $50 on but right now its on sale for $12 or something close to that on steam. I watched the trailer and figured why the hell not. I'm sure you've all heard about it but if you haven't checked it out give it another look. The small sale ends Jan 4.

http://survivetheforest.com/

2mqu737.jpg


2r56z34.jpg
 
Zuul

Gawd
The Forest is an open world survival horror game currently in development for PC.

Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator.
Jeez...you know, I can't stomach these kinds of games anymore. My poor heart can't take it. I nearly shit my pants in HL2 at times FFS..pathetic really. Buuuut there is a medicine for that and it's called VODKA :p After a few shots I'm good to go! :D
That game looks very good, I might give it a shot. If I grow the balls for it.
 
mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Looks interesting. Is it demanding graphically or do you have any issues with frame rate? Also have you tried multiplayer?
 
Yippee38

2[H]4U
Does it end up being more of an FPS type of game, or mostly a survival game? Or is it a balance of both?
 
Converge

[H]ard|Gawd
The performance is great. I'm running it at 1080p at 120hz with a mixture of high and medium settings. FPS is at least 50-60 steady with no drops or tearing, specs of my system in my sig. I installed the game on my SSD and load times are very quick.

As for the gameplay, it's like 75% survival and 25% combat for me right now. Im still early in the game. Once I get my base defended more you do more exploring which leads to more combat. In the beginning you get used to basic survival skills and basic shelter building. I was able to craft a bow within the first 45 minutes and you start off with some basic gear too.... a nice hatchet which you use constantly to cut down trees for lumber as well as defense.

It's a day/night cycle game and you build/explore in the day and defend your base/sleep through the night. You can choose to sleep through the night if you're protected. All the crazies come out heavy in the night but you still regularly contact them during the day. There's a vast cave system to explore as well.

I think it's a pretty good balance personally. Some may think it could be tedious or boring but the product is rewarding when you work for things. I just built a decent sized cabin that took me a while but it's elevated and offers good defense.

It is in alpha, but like I said it runs amazing for being alpha. It's no where near anything like broken dayz or h1. The game actually works. The AI is definitely sporadic and can use some work, but it's still fine for what it is.

I say thumbs up, especially if you're looking for a good scary game with building and survival elements. Obviously not for everyone though of course...
 
wannabeapilot

Limp Gawd
I played it initially when it was first released, but ran out of things to do pretty fast.

I may have to try it out again.

Oh i remember now, big issue at the time was that you could not save, so you had to start fresh each time, got old quickly.
 
So I've watched the trailer and added to wishlist on Steam. Looks good, just what I need, another game to give me nightmares:rolleyes::p. I will wait until 4 Jan but for $12 looks like a deal.

How long is the game so far since it's in Alpha?
 
Converge

[H]ard|Gawd
VF31Tomcatters said:
So I've watched the trailer and added to wishlist on Steam. Looks good, just what I need, another game to give me nightmares:rolleyes::p. I will wait until 4 Jan but for $12 looks like a deal.

How long is the game so far since it's in Alpha?
No no its on sale now the sale ends on the 4th.

And yes you can definitely save now. It would definitely not have been worth getting in the past when the save system was broke since you need to put a lot of work into things. Save system works just fine now.
 
Whoops got the dates wrong, what I meant was usually on the 3rd they drop the prices even lower but it's only $12, I'm not stingy or anything.
 
I've had it for a long time now and it is pretty good, better than DayZ, for me anyway.
 
I love the concept, I love the forest look however I think the enemies look too much like zombies for me. I know its alpha and all, so I'll be keeping an eye on this.
 
I'm about to head out drinking, but I did just buy this game based off the comments here. Will check out out when I get home

Cheers.
 
Its a good game. Solid graphics and pretty scary. We had fun yesterday playing in a small group of about 4. I built a gazebo just because. Best played with friends. Might be a bit challenging by yourself. Oh and build a bonfire and throw the bodies on it to get bones. Don't chop them up. It makes you crazy. There is a sanity meter in your b menu aka book under the person tab.
 
Didn't really grab me when I tried it months ago, may give it another try.
 
So this has multi-player and a game ending now? When I played it last year I don't think it had any of that. I'll have to jump back into it this week and try some coop.
 
Yippee38 said:
Does it end up being more of an FPS type of game, or mostly a survival game? Or is it a balance of both?
85% survival game. The game is fun and is scary too especially once you get down into the caves. If you liked the movie The Descent; that's exactly what it's like.
 
ill have to fire it up again. Enjoyed it when it came out at first but i drifted off from it.
 
The game is very hard with just one person. Plus, each game has a different setup. My friend tried by himself and could never get enough water but deer were everywhere. There was a ton of water bit few deer when we played together. It changes. Still much easier when you play with friends. We pinata those bad guys.
 
So just a little hint unless its changed recently, but stand your ground with most cannibals, if you run, you are food and they will tell their whole clan that. The normals will false charge you and maybe hit once or twice, block or slap with a stick and most of the time they will back down and not bother you anymore. The crazies (pale) and ubers will still try to kill you though. There is a social system in place with this game and what you do will affect how the natives treat you.
 
It is fun with multiplayer. Been playing this as well recently. Be sure to check any ponds for a weak spear, then upgrade it with bone (burn cannibals) and cloth.
 
I watched someone on YouTube play too much of this so I kind of got a lot of the "twist" of the plot inadvertently. Still, looks like a cool game. I do wonder how games like this in Early Access with a storyline progression work. Like, you get to a certain point in the story and then it says "MORE CONTENT COMING SOON" or something?
 
MavericK that is correct, when I played an earlier version you got to a point where there was a door you couldn't access and that was the stopping point. I believe they have expanded upon this now but I have not reached that point again in my more recent play through.
 
Old thread bump, but this one is newer than the other I found.

I bought this game in 2014 I believe...I play it for a while then leave it alone for a year or so. Started back in the last few weeks, having fun again.

It is supposed to finally leave Early Access sometime this month. Curious if anyone else is still playing this?
 
I'd say it probably is. I picked it up years ago, and finally went back to it in 2016 due to a friend bringing it back up. Was pretty fun and fairly well polished compared to how it was. The map is pretty well worked out. Give it a shot if you can pick it up on sale.
 
sounds like an interesting game...price is also reasonable ($19.99)...will be keeping an eye out for impressions once the game leaves Early Access on April 30th
 
I was wandering around trying to figure out what the hell I was supposed to be doing and then a cannibal ate me.
 
Well, you guys convinced me. Added to wishlist. Hopefully it's not TOO difficult in SP because that's how I'll be playing it. One could always enable the peaceful mode mentioned in the FAQ, though that would take away much of the scare factor that I typically enjoy in games.

The devs seem like a group of people that deserves support, so I'll be picking this up for sure.
 
Balzac said:
Old thread bump, but this one is newer than the other I found.

I bought this game in 2014 I believe...I play it for a while then leave it alone for a year or so. Started back in the last few weeks, having fun again.

It is supposed to finally leave Early Access sometime this month. Curious if anyone else is still playing this?
This is why I'm never buying an early access game again....by the time they come out i forget about them and never go back and play them
 
tunatime said:
This is why I'm never buying an early access game again....by the time they come out i forget about them and never go back and play them
To be fair this game was always relatively complete. I didn't encounter any bugs or anything that stopped me from enjoying the game. And I do agree that it is fun. I got down into the caves at one point and it was terrifying. Died pretty quick too.
 
I recently started this on my Steam Deck and am enjoying it. I decided to go spelunking annnnd, the spider thing I was NOT expecting.
 
The sequel should be coming soon, looks great and will have multipliplayer!
 
