Just started "The Forest"

It's good! Really fun in fact. Building and crafting is complex enough to not leave you wanting too much more but also not simple enough that you feel underwhelmed. This game may be in alpha, but it is the best running alpha game I have EVER played. In my 2 hours I didn't experience any single type of bug or glitch, no crashes, booted up first time settings auto configured perfectly. Looks pretty nice too at 1080p on medium, I'm sure it looks great on High.
The first time I got dragged down to the cave.... I nearly shit myself.
If you don't somehow know about the game (like I didn't) You are the survivor of a plane crash that strands you on a large island filled with bat shit crazy cannibals that want your tasty insides. You have a "main objective" that I wont mention and also need to work to survive. You harvest items, food, water etc. Good crafting and building system.
This may not be something you would want to spend $50 on but right now its on sale for $12 or something close to that on steam. I watched the trailer and figured why the hell not. I'm sure you've all heard about it but if you haven't checked it out give it another look. The small sale ends Jan 4.
http://survivetheforest.com/
