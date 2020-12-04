Just shucked my first WD Easystore drive - easy

8 TB Easystore external drive. Even easier to shuck than I imagined. This video helped.
Only disappointment is that I got a WD80EDAZ - 11TA3A0 drive, which is a 5400 RPM drive. But the Black Friday price was right, and it's going to used only for daily backups, which I do last thing in the evening.
