Just replayed Half Life 2 + Ep. 1 & 2 back to back after years... and... I hate and love you Valve.

Valve, Gabe... seriously? You're going to leave us with that huge cliff-hangar at the end of episode 2? This October it will be 9 years since Ep.2 dropped and I still am floored by this game series. The whole time I was replaying Half Life 2 and I was just thinking about what makes the Half Life series so good... and I think 2 really brought about our favorite characters and gave them life. The interactions with Eli, Kleiner, Barney, the rest of the resistance... it just all fits to basically take a standard FPS game and create a incredibly captivating world around it surrounded by mystery and a great narrative.

I guess it just has been a long time since I played these games, and playing through them again back-to-back just really brought back that feeling like I may never see these characters again even though I am cautiously optimistic about a future Half Life. I doubt much discussion will come of this because what HASN'T been said about Half Life over the years but I truly have a life-long love for the franchise and I think most of us on the forums do too. I know HL3 is the brunt of parody and is essentially a running joke in the entire gaming community nowadays but I just wanted to say all this to air out my frustrations to a community of people who know what this feels like (at least those who love the games). Valve has created one of my favorite franchises ever to exist in gaming since I can remember dating back to 1998 when I first played Half Life at 12 years old on a friend's computer and it forever remains with me to be the pinnacle of gaming (at least narrative driven FPS games).

Now that I will be 30 this year I am still here waiting to pick up the crowbar again as eager as I was 18 years ago.

P.S. If anyone is interested; i've been streaming Half Life as I go through all the games. You can view it at Half Life Source . This is not a plug as I have 6 subscribers and I don't care about that, just figured i'd share.
 
chili dog said:
I say this in every HL2 thread, but try playing the game in coop through Synergy on steam. Playing the game with 9 other players is an absolute mess and it's wonderful.
That sounds like an awesome idea, but unfortunately all my friends game on consoles.
 
I also recommend now playing portal and portal 2. When I played through that I got some of that "half life, valve makes games" magic back and I got excited again for the future of both franchises
 
Very fun, makes me wish Valve would expand and have three divisions, game development, store front, hardware.
Right now they just push stupid updates out and seem to be pissing a lot of people off lol. Almost sounds like EA O_O
 
Will be doing this shortly with Cinematic Mod. Can't wait! Hardout fan but never played Ep1 and Ep2 so can't wait to do this. And then be even more pissed off at HL3 not being around.

Tried Black Mesa: Source too? That's awesomely good fun.
 
9 years and I still haven't finished episode 2.
 
N4CR said:
Will be doing this shortly with Cinematic Mod. Can't wait! Hardout fan but never played Ep1 and Ep2 so can't wait to do this. And then be even more pissed off at HL3 not being around.

Tried Black Mesa: Source too? That's awesomely good fun.
Yes! I remember back a long time ago when Black Mesa was in PC Gamer magazine for years as the feature mod. So much time had passed that nobody thought it would ever release and then when it did it was very very impressive. A wholly recreated Half Life in Source. It was spectacular. They initially released it for free on their website without Xen, but just now during the Steam sale I bought it from the store to support them because it is truly amazingly well done.

The only problem is that they still haven't released Xen which makes no sense. It's been years since Black Mesa was released, and even since selling the game on Steam they still haven't released it despite the money they have gotten. Xen if I recall correctly was the shortest part of the entire game yet it's still taking years to finish.
 
N4CR said:
Will be doing this shortly with Cinematic Mod. Can't wait! Hardout fan but never played Ep1 and Ep2 so can't wait to do this. And then be even more pissed off at HL3 not being around.

Tried Black Mesa: Source too? That's awesomely good fun.
Cinematic mod does a ton to help the graphics.

The vanilla-ish characters of CM are a nice upgrade (everyone gets hung up on the purely-optional character swaps for whatever reason).
 
zamardii12 said:
Yes! I remember back a long time ago when Black Mesa was in PC Gamer magazine for years as the feature mod. So much time had passed that nobody thought it would ever release and then when it did it was very very impressive. A wholly recreated Half Life in Source. It was spectacular. They initially released it for free on their website without Xen, but just now during the Steam sale I bought it from the store to support them because it is truly amazingly well done.

The only problem is that they still haven't released Xen which makes no sense. It's been years since Black Mesa was released, and even since selling the game on Steam they still haven't released it despite the money they have gotten. Xen if I recall correctly was the shortest part of the entire game yet it's still taking years to finish.
Interesting, would have expected it to have been finished now too if they are charging for it. That said, it is a complete re-texture. It's like making a whole 'nother game in some ways, that was the original reasoning.

I also felt it was a little lacking and enjoyed the parts before it far more.
 
If you go back and watch interviews about Episode 3, at first Gabe is excited and talks about Episode 3 coming soon. Over time, each interview, he starts to talk less and less about it to eventually he says he's no longer talking about it. All without any explanation.
 
bigdogchris said:
If you go back and watch interviews about Episode 3, at first Gabe is excited and talks about Episode 3 coming soon. Over time, each interview, he starts to talk less and less about it to eventually he says he's no longer talking about it. All without any explanation.
This must be the video you're talking about. Really sad to hear him be all excited about it and talking about their game plan to get Episode 3 out and blah blah blah to basically like "Nope, we're not talking or announcing anything."

 
TheHobbyist said:
I also recommend now playing portal and portal 2. When I played through that I got some of that "half life, valve makes games" magic back and I got excited again for the future of both franchises
..and play Portal: Prelude if you haven't already.
 
The only thing I can think of is that Gabe really wanted Episode 3, but the way Valve is structured wouldn't allow it. The employees decide what to do at Valve and maybe he couldn't get people on board to work on it. He eventually grew frustrated and gave up.
 
M76 said:
9 years and I still haven't finished episode 2.
Safe to assume you have plenty of time to finish before episode 3. By then valve will be the sole owner of air and sell it to us in crate form but with the chance of rolling a fart. So learn to breath farts in the meantime.
 
overall I like the original Half Life better then HL2...Black Mesa has pretty much taken over as the default HL1 now
 
What they did by not finishing the series is disrespectful to fans and is unconscionable. They owed it to the fans to finish the game. They also never followed up team fortress. I am pretty sure Steam ruined them as a developer.
 
Blackstone said:
What they did by not finishing the series is disrespectful to fans and is unconscionable. They owed it to the fans to finish the game. They also never followed up team fortress. I am pretty sure Steam ruined them as a developer.
I have to be honest I feel this too. I don't feel like I am owed anything (I am not that entitled), but to end the series on such a cliffhanger and not tell us anything... not a fucking word that says "yes we're working on" or whatever... to completely avoid talking about it even though every interviewer of Gabe always ask about Half Life and his answer for the last 9 years has been "nope." That I think is disrespectful. Saying you're working on something, showing the fans that have supported you for years and years and have since invested heavily into Steam that you care and know that what the community wants is a continuation of the story/games we all love so much would be appreciated. You don't have to give us a release date, just a nod that says yeah we're working on it for you guys.

How many times have we read over the last 9 years, and even nowadays every other month there is a article written by somebody who uncovered some reference to Half Life 3 in code from another game like the Source SDK or whatever. It is really a stretch and to this day there are whole communities of people still looking for any mention hidden somewhere of the game's existence. My point is that a nod from Valve would be all that I want. They can take another 10 years for all I care; it would just be nice to know that the company that grew to be the monopoly of the PC gaming distribution platforms is still in-touch with their core fan base that helped make them successful to begin with.

I mean shit, I thought The Last Guardian was lost in development purgatory for years but even that is finally coming and over the years was always affirmed to be in development...
 
bigdogchris said:
The only thing I can think of is that Gabe really wanted Episode 3, but the way Valve is structured wouldn't allow it. The employees decide what to do at Valve and maybe he couldn't get people on board to work on it. He eventually grew frustrated and gave up.
If Gabe really wanted it he could fund a whole subsidiary game studio just to work on Half Life from his pocket change. The reality is there aren't enough people there, including him, who are interested in making it. Or worse there are people actively discouraging it.
 
Blackstone said:
What they did by not finishing the series is disrespectful to fans and is unconscionable. They owed it to the f

Better HL3 is never done at allans to finish the game. They also never followed up team fortress. I am pretty sure Steam ruined them as a developer.
ecmaster76 said:
If Gabe really wanted it he could fund a whole subsidiary game studio just to work on Half Life from his pocket change. The reality is there aren't enough people there, including him, who are interested in making it. Or worse there are people actively discouraging it.
Better HL3 is never done at all, than done in a half-baked and half-hearted manner. Remember what happened with Duke Nukem Forever? How about Aliens Colonial Marines?


There's lots to be said for ending a series on a high-tide high-note.
 
The only thing I can think of is that Gabe really wanted Episode 3, but the way Valve is structured wouldn't allow it. The employees decide what to do at Valve and maybe he couldn't get people on board to work on it. He eventually grew frustrated and gave up.
There's always firing everyone until morale improves.

If Gabe really wanted it he could fund a whole subsidiary game studio just to work on Half Life from his pocket change.
This. He should just man up and farm out the job to a real game dev, or admit HL is done.
 
If they truly do have a conclusion in mind, I'd even settle for a motion comic type of item that simply finished the story up. Then they can just back away and call it done.
You have to think that at some point they were at least pretty far into development. I'd love to know exactly what kind of unfinished assets they have laying around.
Duke Forever and Prey ended up being 2-3 half-finished games each. I'd love to know if HL:E3 is similar.
 
Half Life 2 should run on a dorito by now. :ROFLMAO: All of the Half Life games were the first games I ever put on Steam. I think it came with a video card or something eons ago. Can't remember. :p
 
ir0nw0lf said:
Half Life 2 should run on a dorito by now. :ROFLMAO: All of the Half Life games were the first games I ever put on Steam. I think it came with a video card or something eons ago. Can't remember. :p
That's how I got my Half Life Silver Pack. My dad bought a AMD video card with a voucher for the game and this was at least 2 or 3 years before the game even came out if not longer. It was so frustrating to have a voucher for a game in-hand that wouldn't come out for years and was advertised on a freaking video card box.
 
The problem with EP 2's ending is that... as some mention, it is probably the biggest cliff-hanger ever pulled out. I don't want to spoil anything for those who haven't played it. But it destroys pretty much everything you build while you play.

And then... nothing, because that is all we got. That, right there, is the problem. Half Life (1998), on itself, has a beginning and an end. It is a game on itself. You could have played and never bothered with HL2 and it did made sense. There were many things unexplained at the end, but that's it. EP2, instead... well, that is a different animal. I still remember the feeling that brought me the ending...
 
I fully expect HL3 to be a well done fan-made mod that Valve either puts on Steam or Valve buys and puts on Steam.
 
Any good fan fiction or community efforts for what happens after episode 2?
 
Does valve make games still? Serious question

Is there any news about literally anything that they are developing? New IP? Sequel?
 
I played them in order to one time with Half Life, Opposing Force, Blue Shift, hl2,hl2 ep1,hl2 ep2..........Amazing everytime i played the Original vs source and source so Gorgeous.......waiting on Opposing Force to be updated to dx9.0 kind alike the Black mesa stuff.......cant find black mesa free anymore not sure why it was good also updated
 
Only explanation that makes sense is they shifted gears on HL3 to release it eventually as a showcase VR/Vulkan game.
 
chili dog said:
I fully expect HL3 to be a well done fan-made mod that Valve either puts on Steam or Valve buys and puts on Steam.
The team that did Black Mesa should do it. Sure, it'd be at least 20 years before we got it if they started now, but they're probably more enthusiastic about doing it than Valve.
 
