Just replayed Half Life 2 + Ep. 1 & 2 back to back after years... and... I hate and love you Valve.

Blackstone said: What they did by not finishing the series is disrespectful to fans and is unconscionable. They owed it to the fans to finish the game. They also never followed up team fortress. I am pretty sure Steam ruined them as a developer. Click to expand...

I have to be honest I feel this too. I don't feel like I am owed anything (I am not that entitled), but to end the series on such a cliffhanger and not tell us anything... not a fucking word that says "yes we're working on" or whatever... to completely avoid talking about it even though every interviewer of Gabe always ask about Half Life and his answer for the last 9 years has been "nope." That I think is disrespectful. Saying you're working on something, showing the fans that have supported you for years and years and have since invested heavily into Steam that you care and know that what the community wants is a continuation of the story/games we all love so much would be appreciated. You don't have to give us a release date, just a nod that says yeah we're working on it for you guys.How many times have we read over the last 9 years, and even nowadays every other month there is a article written by somebody who uncovered some reference to Half Life 3 in code from another game like the Source SDK or whatever. It is really a stretch and to this day there are whole communities of people still looking for any mention hidden somewhere of the game's existence. My point is that a nod from Valve would be all that I want. They can take another 10 years for all I care; it would just be nice to know that the company that grew to be the monopoly of the PC gaming distribution platforms is still in-touch with their core fan base that helped make them successful to begin with.I mean shit, I thought The Last Guardian was lost in development purgatory for years but even that is finally coming and over the years was always affirmed to be in development...