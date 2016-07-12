Just replayed Half Life 2 + Ep. 1 & 2 back to back after years... and... I hate and love you Valve.

zamardii12
Valve, Gabe... seriously? You're going to leave us with that huge cliff-hangar at the end of episode 2? This October it will be 9 years since Ep.2 dropped and I still am floored by this game series. The whole time I was replaying Half Life 2 and I was just thinking about what makes the Half Life series so good... and I think 2 really brought about our favorite characters and gave them life. The interactions with Eli, Kleiner, Barney, the rest of the resistance... it just all fits to basically take a standard FPS game and create a incredibly captivating world around it surrounded by mystery and a great narrative.
I guess it just has been a long time since I played these games, and playing through them again back-to-back just really brought back that feeling like I may never see these characters again even though I am cautiously optimistic about a future Half Life. I doubt much discussion will come of this because what HASN'T been said about Half Life over the years but I truly have a life-long love for the franchise and I think most of us on the forums do too. I know HL3 is the brunt of parody and is essentially a running joke in the entire gaming community nowadays but I just wanted to say all this to air out my frustrations to a community of people who know what this feels like (at least those who love the games). Valve has created one of my favorite franchises ever to exist in gaming since I can remember dating back to 1998 when I first played Half Life at 12 years old on a friend's computer and it forever remains with me to be the pinnacle of gaming (at least narrative driven FPS games).
Now that I will be 30 this year I am still here waiting to pick up the crowbar again as eager as I was 18 years ago.
P.S. If anyone is interested; i've been streaming Half Life as I go through all the games. You can view it at Half Life Source . This is not a plug as I have 6 subscribers and I don't care about that, just figured i'd share.
