Just received MSI B450 replacement MoBo ... is this water pump coil placed ok?

Bought a MSI B450 Tomahawk Max a few weeks ago. Last week the pump connector failed. 30 day window had 7 days left (phew, that was close) so I did an RMA and Newegg was great; immediate approval then One Business Day return shipping ... they paid all shipping costs; thanks NeweggSo I get the Replacement board today and upon inspection I see what I'm guessing is the pump coil or is that the coil for the RGB connector? Look how misplaced that coil is ... is this ok or should I send the board back to Newegg for yet another replacement ? Also, there's lots of sticky paste residue on the backside of the board that the factory failed to wash off. Not worried about the residue since I live in a dry climate location but definitely POOR QC