Just Pushed the Amazon Button for my New System - comments appreciated (have 30 days to send parts back)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07CL9WFWC/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler
No picture, I mean. . . .
Gigabyte B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI (AMD Ryzen AM4/M.2 Thermal Guard with Onboard Wifi/HDMI/DP/USB 3.1 Gen 2/Mini ITX/Motherboard)
Corsair RMX Series (2018), RM550x, 550 Watt, 80+ Gold Certified, Fully Modular Power Supply
Samsung 970 EVO SSD 500GB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7E500BW), Black/Red
G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) (PC4 25600) F4-3200C16D-16GTZR
Case fans: Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 PWM, High Performance Cooling Fan, 4-Pin, 1200 RPM (140mm, Grey) x6 (Intake: two front, 2 bottom, exhaust: two top).
Comments or suggestions appreciated. I haven't decided on a CPU cooler yet. Any suggestions for a clean, quite air cooler?
Last edited: