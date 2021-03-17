Just purchased Valve Index, want to display VR view on TV in other room

Hey folks. I just purchased the Valve index, and my PC room is too small so I am running a 15 foot extension out to my living room.

I would like to have my desktop display the VR view onto my TV in there so people can see what the person in VR is viewing.



Does anyone have any advice on how to do this without running another cable out to the TV and mirroring the desktop?

There has got to be a simple way to do this, because I am able to stream youtube videos directly to the TV with no issues. Though I am sure this is much more intensive.



Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated



EDIT: Looks like Steam remote play might be what I need. I will try this out later tonight.