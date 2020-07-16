Just picked up an Ender 3 Pro -Question about Bed Leveling, upgrades

Hey guys, I finally took the plunge and picked up an ender 3 pro for $150 @ micro center. I managed to level it pretty good, but I’m thinking I should get the auto leveling upgrade. What do you guys use?



If I really need this, does anyone know where to get them, since they seem to be out of stock everywhere?



Are there any upgrades or anything I should do right off aside from the basic back lcd box?



Thanks!