Just picked up an Ender 3 Pro -Question about Bed Leveling, upgrades

Hey guys, I finally took the plunge and picked up an ender 3 pro for $150 @ micro center. I managed to level it pretty good, but I’m thinking I should get the auto leveling upgrade. What do you guys use?

If I really need this, does anyone know where to get them, since they seem to be out of stock everywhere?

Are there any upgrades or anything I should do right off aside from the basic back lcd box?

Thanks!
 
Jedi said:
yeah i was looking they’re sold out and there are a LOT of kits on the market, hard to tell wants legit.

What extruder do you guys use?

Im looking at this one or the creality one

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08BRD46F8/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=A113EI13J39RO4&psc=1


https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07J44QW8B/ref=ox_sc_act_title_2?smid=A2WAAA3MFMEI5L&psc=1
Not sure your budget, but I got one of the MacEwen 3D Extruders...really top notch. Got it with the SS gear....also purchased the capricorn tubing.

https://macewen3d.com/collections/u...-cr-10-s4-and-cr-10-s5?variant=17313464680513
 
