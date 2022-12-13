Just ordered Z790 Aorus Master, worth jumping to 13th gen from 12th gen?

Excited about the Z790 Aorus Master board coming in this week.

Question is, worth it jump from 12700kf to the 13700kf or even wait for the 13900kS?

My original plan was to get the KS coming next year but at the same time I don't need any e cores I'm happy with my 4 e cores and 8 or 16 seem ridiculous to me the problem is the clock speed is higher on 13th gen.

Caught between a rock and a hard place. Aorus Master can do ddr5 8000 in the future also.

The rabbit hole gets deep fellas lol