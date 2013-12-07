Just ordered my Dell UHD 24 Monitor UP2414Q

OK, so I just had an interesting conversation with Dell on the phone. They missed my delivery date of the 16th so I figured I should call and find out where it is. Turns out that since I live in Canada and they want to keep customs bills low they are getting all the new monitors together and shipping them at once across the border. Well.....since my delivery date was Monday and they missed it, not only did they open a case file for it, that they will send me updates to my email and phone once a day until it gets delivered to me. They are going to expedite the parcel as well to make sure I get it as soon a possible and before Christmas.



But more importantly they offered me $100 dollars back credit for my problems....not to bad. Figured that others that might be in the same boat as me might want to give them a call.



So, awesome customer service....if all goes as above.