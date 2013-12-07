Just ordered my Dell UHD 24 Monitor UP2414Q

clayton006
Jan 4, 2005
998
So I remember the press release saying something about the monitors were available in the Americas "now" but worldwide on December 16. Well I decided to give Dell a call and at first they couldn't find it, but then the customer service rep said he would go check his point of sale system. Sure enough, he found it in their POS system. With my EPP and adding a 5 year accidental damage warranty the total came to 1,337.99 (before tax).
Just a heads up for anyone who was planning on getting one of these monitors:
