Just ordered my Dell UHD 24 Monitor UP2414Q

So I remember the press release saying something about the monitors were available in the Americas "now" but worldwide on December 16. Well I decided to give Dell a call and at first they couldn't find it, but then the customer service rep said he would go check his point of sale system. Sure enough, he found it in their POS system. With my EPP and adding a 5 year accidental damage warranty the total came to 1,337.99 (before tax).

Just a heads up for anyone who was planning on getting one of these monitors:

 
Oh how I wish we didn't have to make phone calls to order something that should be out...
 
After some difficultly I was just able to order this monitor as well. the difference was I was able to get it for $1299.99 CA.

After tax and EDF the total came to $1482.83

Figured you all might want to know that. My estimated delivery date is the 16th.

Oh BTW...the internal item number for dell is 860-BBCD
 
Way cool clayton006, congrats on getting the order early! I guess you are going to get it in a couple days?

Are you planning to post pictures? Can you post a 1080p movie in the center of the screen. I am curious to see the surrounding space. I have a 1440p monitor and I enjoy watching my blu-ray movies on it, but with the UP2414Q, I can technically put the movie on one side of the monitor while browsing the internet.
 
So much for getting my monitor yesterday. Called Dell because my estimated delivery date was the 12th. They said it was on "backorder" and they don't have an ETA for me yet. I'm going to keep calling and hounding them each day until I get a more accurate ship date.
 
clayton006 said:
So much for getting my monitor yesterday. Called Dell because my estimated delivery date was the 12th. They said it was on "backorder" and they don't have an ETA for me yet. I'm going to keep calling and hounding them each day until I get a more accurate ship date.
Bleh, that sucks man.
 
Delivery date was just updated today to 12/20/2013. Hopefully they make this date this time. If they don't will be half tempted to cancel, use the money to buy a used Titan and save the rest for the 28" version later...
 
clayton006 said:
So much for getting my monitor yesterday. Called Dell because my estimated delivery date was the 12th. They said it was on "backorder" and they don't have an ETA for me yet. I'm going to keep calling and hounding them each day until I get a more accurate ship date.
How is it back ordered when you ordered one before they even put it on the website? Hell, it's back ordered even after their global release date...
 
Either there are production issues (e.g. quality, transport) or they underestimated demand - major corporate customers likely get priority.
 
DVerde said:
How is it back ordered when you ordered one before they even put it on the website? Hell, it's back ordered even after their global release date...
That is point by point exactly what I asked them. My guess is, since they didn't have it up on the web yet either they ran out of stock due to business customers calling in (like the poster above said) or they had the item listed in their sale system, but actually weren't shipping them out till later just 'because'...
 
clayton006 said:
That is point by point exactly what I asked them. My guess is, since they didn't have it up on the web yet either they ran out of stock due to business customers calling in (like the poster above said) or they had the item listed in their sale system, but actually weren't shipping them out till later just 'because'...
Some systems list items as backordered when they aren't officially out yet. If there is no stock in the system for a product that is still in retail, it gets labeled backordered. Also, there are usually early shipments to companies and projects before the items go up for official retail. I worked on a few projects in the past and currently that get early releases of new hardware before they are officially out for retail.

Another way you can get them early is if you are a tester for the company, they will sometimes give you first dibs on the finished product before it hits retail. I did some testing for a company back in the day on their products and got them shipped early to me before they hit the stores.
 
Sucks....mine isn't shipped yet either....mine still says due to be delivered by the 16th however. I'll update you, if you update me Clayton!!! sexual innuendo intended.
 
Ordered mine last Wednesday because of the OP's info. Still waiting....hasn't shipped
 
this monitor is very interesting. I am guessing that the image it displays should be very sharp.

When someone gets it - please test it for overclockability? thx
 
Just finished chatting with dell....they say in there system that the monitor is shipped and that I should have it today.

Well the website says it's still in production and it's 12:20 and still no monitor.

So i am somewhat sad....and I hate not having a tracking number. :confused:
 
Well that would be awesome if you get it today. I'd be of course jealous because I ordered mine before you did haha. Keep us up to date.

I've had Dell ship something and not give the tracking number till the very end, but that hasn't happened very often.
 
Didn't come Monday. And still no tracking number....cross your fingers for later today. Daddy needs to squint at watching 1080p movies in a window of a 24" monitor.
 
OK, so I just had an interesting conversation with Dell on the phone. They missed my delivery date of the 16th so I figured I should call and find out where it is. Turns out that since I live in Canada and they want to keep customs bills low they are getting all the new monitors together and shipping them at once across the border. Well.....since my delivery date was Monday and they missed it, not only did they open a case file for it, that they will send me updates to my email and phone once a day until it gets delivered to me. They are going to expedite the parcel as well to make sure I get it as soon a possible and before Christmas.

But more importantly they offered me $100 dollars back credit for my problems....not to bad. Figured that others that might be in the same boat as me might want to give them a call.

So, awesome customer service....if all goes as above.
 
Derkspector said:
OK, so I just had an interesting conversation with Dell on the phone. They missed my delivery date of the 16th so I figured I should call and find out where it is. Turns out that since I live in Canada and they want to keep customs bills low they are getting all the new monitors together and shipping them at once across the border. Well.....since my delivery date was Monday and they missed it, not only did they open a case file for it, that they will send me updates to my email and phone once a day until it gets delivered to me. They are going to expedite the parcel as well to make sure I get it as soon a possible and before Christmas.

But more importantly they offered me $100 dollars back credit for my problems....not to bad. Figured that others that might be in the same boat as me might want to give them a call.

So, awesome customer service....if all goes as above.
Oh wow, that's pretty good customer service.
 
Well, that both sucks and rocks at the same time Derkspector :). Here's hoping it gets to you soon though!
 
Dell called me back today and said with a high confidence that I would be getting my monitor on Friday. Here is hoping!
 
I'm in the US and no tracking number yet. I imagine if they are going to deliver on Friday that I should have tracking info in the middle of the night tomorrow. I paid for the 1 day shipping option.
 
clayton006 said:
Just an FYI for people who don't have an EPP discount. There is a coupon code for the 24 inch from now until the 23rd:
http://www.extremetech.com/deals/172971-et-deals-10-off-new-dell-ultrasharp-up2414q-4k-monitor
I wonder if anyone has had luck using this code at checkout? I talked to a rep last night and they would not accept the code.

Agent (Lakshminarasimham A): "I see that the Coupon has some Exclusions:
Canon Printers, Dell docks/port replicators, Dell Cables, Dell batteries and adapters, graphic cards, Bose, Skull Candy, Jabra, Acme, gaming software and gaming consoles, all tablets and smartphones, cameras, ca"
mcorders and lenses, Dell Ink & Toner, Dell Internal HDD subclasss 32 & 77. All TV's and home theater products and select Monitors (UP3214Q, U2414H, UP2414Q) All warranties and gift cards.
12/17/2013 09:30:01PM Agent (Lakshminarasimham A): "As the Monitor is Listed in the Exclusion list you would not be able to apply that coupon on the Monitor purchase"
 
