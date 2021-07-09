Just ordered a RTX 3090. Is my setup good enough for it?

It's been a few years since I bought my PC so I am not sure if the motherboard and PSU will work with the RTX 3090. Also, not sure if the CPU will be a bottleneck here. Let me know what you think.

Here are my specs:
Corsair TX750M, 750W PSU ATX 12V v2-4, 80 Plus Gold, Semi Modular, 6+2-pin PCIe
Intel Core i7-8700K Prosessor Socket-LGA1151, 6-Core, 12-Thread, 3.7/4.7GHz, 95W, OEM/tray, uten kjøler
MSI Z370 Gaming Plus, Socket-1151 Hovedkort, ATX, Z370, DDR4, 2xPCIe-x16, CFX, M.2, Intel GbLAN, Mystic Light LED
 
You should be ok if your PSU hasnt be pushed hard and isnt too old.
Saying that, I'm using a 10yr old Corsair 750W PSU that was used 24/7 for 8yrs+ with my 450W 3090 and its fine.
It can be a risk though.

Your CPU will be fine.
 
