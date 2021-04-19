Just opened a warranty request with Vertagear for my Triigger 350

When I was sitting in my Vertagear Triigger 350 this morning I heard a loud pop and found the backside no longer has anymore support. On the left side where the back frame connects to the base, it looks like some pins popped out. Chair has been terrific since the purchase back in July 2017. I bought the chair due to the longer warranty as well, so it'll be interesting to see how this process goes.Original thread that convinced me to buy the chair.Chair Damage