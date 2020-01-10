Just loaded Mint 19.3 and could do with some recommendations

One of the reasons I've stayed with Windows so long was the Windows Media Player I really like the rating system, the extra columns you could add for key signatures and other details. Plus the way you could load all the album info and use the original album art. Is there anything like that for Mint ? The other program I would love to replicate is a program "Amazing Slow Downer" It allows you to slow a music piece without pitch change to as low as 25% speed. You can also adjust the pitch in very fine increments, one cent at a time. You can save the modified mp3 or WMA's . It really is a great musicians learning tool. Anyone have any suggestions for a Linux program that will substitute it? Cheers John