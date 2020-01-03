Just kicked some new life into an old (GIGABYTE GA-Z77N) build...

Just thought I'd share... I built this system originally for being a HTPC back in 2013. I later replaced that with a Intel NUC and made this my primary desktop PC. I don't game anymore (but I wish I did). I do a lot of AV programming, graphic design (I use all of Creative Cloud), and occasional AutoCAD (no 3D or rendering). This system has performed great and I rarely wait for anything. I replaced my small 128GB Samsung 840 EVO with 2x 512GB 860 EVOs. I wanted them in RAID0, but there are only 2x SATA6 ports. So I got a ASMedia 1061R Mini PCIe card for $22, and pulled the Intel WiFi card that I never use. I put the two SSDs on that and set them up as RAID0. The RAID0 isn't just for speed. I wanted to have a Windows partition setup as a logical 256GB for boot and software, and the rest of the space allocated to D:\ drive. This is because I use D:\ on multiple systems, and often keep things in Dropbox that point to D:\ so references work across all systems. I was surprised to find I was able to boot to the ASMedia card. The WD Blacks are in RAID0, and I moved them to the SATA6 ports as they were previously on the SATA3 ports. This kicked some extra speed to them, and I didn't even have to reconfigure the array or anything. One day I'll replace this system with a board that has NVMe, but that day isn't now. I still wonder if I should up the processor on this board, but I honestly don't see a need unless I were to find one for pennies on eBay. Currently a Intel Core i5-3570K. I also have a Dell Precision 7710 and a HP Spectre x360 (2017) which are fantastic systems. The Dell can accommodate 2x NVMe drives and 2x SATA drives.