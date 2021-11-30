Just installed my new EVGA 3060 Ti

Install "manual" was a bit light, but the install went OK. My old card was an ASUS 660 Ti, and even before running any benchmarks, I can tell that Windows displays screens faster.For the 660 Ti, I had an 8-pin to 6-pin adapter cable, plus an unused 2 pin second cable. I found out that I needed to install the 6-pin connector first, and then the 2-pin second cable. But once that was done, all went well, and I'm now running my rig with the new card.Thank you EVGA