Just installed my new EVGA 3060 Ti

philb2

May 26, 2021
Install "manual" was a bit light, but the install went OK. My old card was an ASUS 660 Ti, and even before running any benchmarks, I can tell that Windows displays screens faster.

For the 660 Ti, I had an 8-pin to 6-pin adapter cable, plus an unused 2 pin second cable. I found out that I needed to install the 6-pin connector first, and then the 2-pin second cable. But once that was done, all went well, and I'm now running my rig with the new card.

Thank you EVGA:cool:
 
