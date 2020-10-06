Just had a brand new Corsair RM850X die.

So there I was, doing a small upgrade by updating my system into a new case. Had decided at the same time that I would throw a 360 AIO in as well.

While looking at the old setup, realized that the HX850W power supply that was in it was getting quite old, as I purchased it lightly used in 2012 and decided to run to the store and grab an RM850X after seeing they had pretty decent reviews.



Got everything installed into the new case, everything wired, checked over and semi organized.

brought it over, plugged in the power cord, turned on the switch on the power supply.

As i hit the power button i heard a loud pop and saw some sparks out the back of the power supply and then nothing.



I turned off the power strip and unplugged the cable and sat back in horror thinking that this new power supply might have taken out my system.

started taking out the power supply, making sure that none of the cables were pinched somewhere or grounded out, but found nothing.

pulled my old power supply out of my old case and quick ran the cables into the case to be able to test.



thankfully it appears everything survived and the new power supply just killed itself.

strangely, i had no smoke or burnt electronics smell afterwards, but it is definitely dead.



contemplating just mounting and running the old power supply in since it is still working just fine.

almost afraid to get a replacement at this point after my experience with this one, lol.



anyone else had a new higher quality psu commit suicide before? heh.