Just got my new Gig board. No factrory seal on box?

I just got my new Giagbyte MB. Aorus B450 Wifi Pro ITX. The box was not sealed. It has everything in it. Ships and sold by Amazon, so no 3rd part grab ass going on. Has anyone else gotten a 'new' MB that didn't have a factory seal on it? Some people report not having a factory seal and the box looked like it was opened beforehand, but they thought the factory updated the BIOS. Many boards were shipped w/o a 3000 BIOS update, and the only way to update them was to have an old CPU lasing around to post the board and update it.