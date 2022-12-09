Just got my first TKL Keyboard

Not going back to anything else I picked up X2 Logitech League of Legends Keyboard they are really nice only 59.00 a piece plus got 5.00 off with Microsoft Rewards. Was going to get the Matching mouse but I rather stick to my current Razer Deathadder Mini. I use my PC Desk for drawing on ocassion as well it was a pain in the butt moving any other type of keyboard to the right side but now I have extra mousepad space to boot. Desk is only 35" wide. but about 30" inches deep which really is a Drafting Table not a PC Desk.