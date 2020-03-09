Just got my first projector - Is this decent?

BENQ 2050.



I have been on the fence for a while. Was looking at Epson 3100 as there was a good sale on Parker Gwen but I missed out. Then started looked at something that cost less and wanted a BENQ 2050A but I just won a 2050 on ebay (not here yet). I felt the savings was good although the input lag is not the best.



For an ultra budget first projector how do you guys think this one is? I paid $332.30, it seems to be in great used condition and well kept. It comes with ceiling mount, remote and all cables with about 1275 hours on the lamp.



TBH I won't use it much. I figured it would be cool to watch movies here and there. For my kid and netflix and chill kind of thing. My kid may use it for gaming but I definitely would not so the input lag didn't bother me too much. Does input lag affect watching movies or sports games on these?