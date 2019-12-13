Just got me old rig running, now it won't even post, infinite start stop cycle.

So everything was running ok with the old RMA board, same RAM problem, but I started playing with RAM and notice if I went to two sticks, it would show half the ram.The other board only showed missing RAM when all six slots were populated.. That got me curious. Long story short, I kept testing Ram and then I decided to take off the heat sinks since one was peeling off anyway. Well, I tore one of the sticks chips completely off the DRAM board pulling the GD heat sink off that glue was so strong in some places. It doesn't matter really because I can only use 1, 3, 4, or 6 sticks, and when all six sticks were in it was showing 8GB Ram, not 12.



So I somehow destroyed two sticks before I noticed. I'm just really tired I think. I thought maybe the heat sinks were shorting out the RAM against each other. I've been troubleshooting this F-er for way too long. Anyway, I took the last 4 sticks I had and put it all back in.I had already done that, and it posted 4GB out of 8GB. This time I put my RAM back in, the last 4 sticks I have, some now without heat sinks (LOL), and the F-er booted and showed 8 of 8GB. It doesn't matter. The system is somehow unstable memory wise.



Conclusion: You have to destroy 4 GB in 2 sticks of OCZ RAM to get the others to post.



Seriously, at this point,I have no clue. Due to lack of funds at this point, I'm jsut gonna run it and if it runs Mortal Online for the time being, I'm happy until $$$ come my way.



Thanks to everyone who helped on my trouble threads.