Just got me old rig running, now it won't even post, infinite start stop cycle.

Gigabyte X58
i920
Sorry for the long post. I wanted to make sure I give all the information I could.
I don't know what happened. In my thread started a couple weeks ago I was explaining that I was necroing my old 7 year garaged gaming rig.
Then in this thread ( https://hardforum.com/threads/the-o...o-on-an-older-thread.1989898/#post-1044424777 ) I explained that I was now having the same problem as so many others with this board, that one channel was not using RAM. BIOS sees it, but cannot enable it. It's a fairly common problem with the X58 chip set from many vendors.
Anyway, I removed the CPU a couple of times and looked for bent socket pins, with a magnifying glass, and found nothing. Reseated and cleaned everything with copper on it, including RAM. Tried all of the settings, even tried shimming the CPU clips with thin cardboard, as one person suggested int the original 2010 thread about RAM disappearing.
Nothing worked. So, I gave up and just will use the 8GB of RAM reporting, For the older games I want to play and have old, mature accounts, it will run fine (Mortal Online, EVE, MWO).
So I zipped it all up , after installing the very first consumer SSD, and old Intel 40GB model (LOL), and began the process of getting stuff loaded into Win10. Then last night, it went into it's sleep mode, and I could not get it to recover. (I already CMD'ed and disabled hibernation.)
I have an old PS2 mouse plugged into it (just so I can make sure I get into the BIOS and start the Windows load process without having any troubles), but when I clicked the mouse, nothing would happen. So I used the USB keyboard, and the MB would power on, no video, then go off. Tried the case on off button again, and same thing. It would just power on, then shut itself off.
I had to shut it off at the AC power to get it to shut down. I booted it up again and put it to sleep, then the same thing happened. Pulled the plug, and I was going to switch from S3 to S1 sleep in the BIOS just to see if that solved the problem.
Now, it won't even post! It goes into a loop after hitting the start button. The power comes on in the MB, then immediately goes off, and it will continue as long as the power is on.
Any ideas? I'm stumped on this because I know it could be any number of variables, including a power switch sticking on the case, although I hear the power button to its Click-click when pushed in and then let out again.
At this point, the only thing I know to do would be to get my old X58 board--that I had to RMA for the same RAM problem--and install that and see if the problem goes away.
So, just to recap:
--Initially, it posted.
--Repasted cooler. Posted dine. However, missing that last channel of RAM, 2 banks.
--Took the CPU out inspected socket and CPU for bent pins/burn marks, nothing I could see.
--REassembled and started, post perfectly.
--Load Win10, posts to Windows fine.
--Worked on BIOS setting to try and get RAM to post all banks. Never could, and gave up.
--Plugged in an old Intel 40GB SSD, logged into windows and started setting up software. Opened a CMD and disabled Hibernation.
--Computer goes into sleep mode. USB keyboard wakes it, but it immediately shuts itself off.
--Rebooted, logged into Windows, same sleep problem. (On both occasions I had to shut off the power to get it out of sleep.)
--Tried to start the system, and now it comes on, then within 3 seconds shuts itself off, then comes on and repeats.
Just now:
--Took out all HDs, RAM, and Vid card. Cycled three times and gave me a C1 error.
that's a memory error. Back to the bench.
--Just tried it with different Ram sticks in slot #1 and each time it would give me a C1 error.
I'm stumped.
Edit: wanted to say that before it posts C1, it gives me 88 also. I didn't think that was a code, just all of the LED lights coming on, but in some other forum someone said it was a dead CPU, dead MB, or dead PSU. But that 88 is a real code.
Edit: Not the case power button.
I'm about ready to tear this MB out and make a frisbee out of it, and install the other Gig x58 board I had to have RMAed way back in 2010 for the same thing. Never tested it when I got it back.
