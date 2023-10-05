Just Got Hacked!

Just a warning to everyone, I got hacked this morning on Fanatical.com.



It was an unauthorized charge for $24.95 so apparently the culprit bought a game hoping I wouldn't see the transaction.



I haven't used that site since 2018 but I'm thinking someone might be illegally accessing their customer records and attempting to make fraudulent purchases.



I first disputed it with PayPal and then sent a inquiry to Fanatical. However, after a quick review PayPal claimed they saw no unauthorized activity and wouldn't refund my money.



Fortunately, Fanatical was much better and immediately apologized and refunded my money. Once PayPal saw that, they quickly reversed their decision and said I'd be getting a refund also.



So, check your Fanatical accounts (if you have them) and maybe change your passwords just in case someone is going on a hacking spree there.



Also, don't believe PayPal and all their empty rhetoric about buyer protection and fraud prevention; it's clear that don't care at all!