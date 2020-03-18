Just got around to heat stressing my new rig - temp seems too high for a 240mm AIO, open case

So I just got to heat stress my rig using P95 max power and heat. 81C average CPU. That's seems warm to me.
MB Gigabyte B450
R 3600
Open case with one fan blowing over mother board.
Ambient temp 23C
240mm Enermax Acquisition AIO mounted in the top of the case. Rad fans and pump 100%.
BIOS - all auto except RAM is using XMP
Yes: Block is mounted correctly, except I did use a little less paste than I usually do. That has me a little worried. Worst case scenario the paste is 3mm form the edge of the CPU heat spreader.
