Just got around to heat stressing my new rig - temp seems too high for a 240mm AIO, open case

DrLobotomy said: When in doubt, break the paste back out.



Post up a pic of the smear job when you pull the cooler off. Click to expand...

Ok I'll do that. I probably need to do a little rice spot in the middle then 4 very small little dot in the out quadrants of the spreader. Some people on other forums report thta the water blocks are not opimized for how the Ryzen Zen 2 chips are oriented, and only a small amount of the water blocks cooling fins are actually move heat away from the CPU. Thus, some air coolers are doing a better job of cooling the 3600/Zen 2 than water coolers of any size, due to the water block inefficiency with Ryzen 3xxx die placement.