Just got a Green screen of death with picture of guy in corner giving thumbs up?!!

D

davidm71

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2004
Messages
1,508
Hi,

Was using one of my computers today using Chrome reading about Windows 10 May 2020 update and all of a sudden I got a green screen of death that said that Windows Insider had suffered a problem and that I had a TLDR video issue and percent count on one corner and photo of some guy giving me the thumbs up! Crazy thing is I don't believe that machine is signed up on Insider program and the photo of that guy was crazy suspicious! Anyone experience this??

Wish I took a photo!

Thinking virus?

Thanks.
 
