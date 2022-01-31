just getting started mining so, questions that may seem common sense to others

C

cryofreeze666

n00b
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
1
i have 4 graphics cards, the two that came with the computers and the two i wanted to try out.

  1. does it affect the hash rate if i split the pcie port from 16x to 4x?
  2. do i need to load the drivers for each card or will once suffice for the pair of zotac gtx750ti's, these came in my "gaming computers"
  3. i think i may have a cheesy motherboard (gigabyte ga-78lmt-usb3) since i can only find two fan headers, and they're being used. is there a particular splitter brand that works best with msi afterburner? motherboard really good about labeling everything though.
  4. will a thousand watt power supply be enough or will i need more, or an additional power supply? new power supply came with extra cables to plug in the back of it. side says evga 1000gq if that helps my question.
  5. placed a call to crest ultrasonics to get information on a cleaner for my mother boards and graphics cards. need new thermal pads for the two newer graphics cards. does ultra sonic cleaning really extend the life of a motherboard or gpu that dramatically, if preventative maintenance was never done? but in my defense, until now i never considered overclocking a computer. nor had i had to literally hunt for decent graphics cards either.
 
C

Charlie5277

n00b
Joined
Jun 7, 2021
Messages
56
Hash rate is independent of PCIe bandwidth. I'm running 3 3090's at full speed on a 4 bit PCIe bus.

I have one driver for all 3 3090's from 3 different manufacturers. You need one driver for each unique chipset; so if you have 2 identical cards and 2 completely different cards, you would need a total of 3 drivers.

Not sure what you mean about splitter brand; if you're talking about splitting the power from your fan headers to support 4 fans, any splitter will do. Buy the cheapest from Amazon.

Don't know what your graphics cards are, so I don't know what your power requirements are, so I can't answer your power supply question. Suggest you google your GPUs and determine their power requirements.

In my (and others) experience, ultrasonic cleaning is a huge scam; and a cleaning tank large enough to fit a motherboard will be hugely expensive. You can do a far better, and faster, cleaning job on a motherboard at the kitchen sink. Just dry everything out before you power up. Red Panda Mining just did a series on cleaning GPUs with an ultrasonic cleaner, and he was not impressed. Suggest you visit Adrians Digital Basement and check his videos for tips on cleaning motherboards; he reconditions computers from 30 and 40 years ago, so many of the motherboards are in poor shape. Hope all this helps.

>Charlie
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top