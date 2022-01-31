just getting started mining so, questions that may seem common sense to others

cryofreeze666
i have 4 graphics cards, the two that came with the computers and the two i wanted to try out.
- does it affect the hash rate if i split the pcie port from 16x to 4x?
- do i need to load the drivers for each card or will once suffice for the pair of zotac gtx750ti's, these came in my "gaming computers"
- i think i may have a cheesy motherboard (gigabyte ga-78lmt-usb3) since i can only find two fan headers, and they're being used. is there a particular splitter brand that works best with msi afterburner? motherboard really good about labeling everything though.
- will a thousand watt power supply be enough or will i need more, or an additional power supply? new power supply came with extra cables to plug in the back of it. side says evga 1000gq if that helps my question.
- placed a call to crest ultrasonics to get information on a cleaner for my mother boards and graphics cards. need new thermal pads for the two newer graphics cards. does ultra sonic cleaning really extend the life of a motherboard or gpu that dramatically, if preventative maintenance was never done? but in my defense, until now i never considered overclocking a computer. nor had i had to literally hunt for decent graphics cards either.