just getting started mining so, questions that may seem common sense to others

Hash rate is independent of PCIe bandwidth. I'm running 3 3090's at full speed on a 4 bit PCIe bus.



I have one driver for all 3 3090's from 3 different manufacturers. You need one driver for each unique chipset; so if you have 2 identical cards and 2 completely different cards, you would need a total of 3 drivers.



Not sure what you mean about splitter brand; if you're talking about splitting the power from your fan headers to support 4 fans, any splitter will do. Buy the cheapest from Amazon.



Don't know what your graphics cards are, so I don't know what your power requirements are, so I can't answer your power supply question. Suggest you google your GPUs and determine their power requirements.



In my (and others) experience, ultrasonic cleaning is a huge scam; and a cleaning tank large enough to fit a motherboard will be hugely expensive. You can do a far better, and faster, cleaning job on a motherboard at the kitchen sink. Just dry everything out before you power up. Red Panda Mining just did a series on cleaning GPUs with an ultrasonic cleaner, and he was not impressed. Suggest you visit Adrians Digital Basement and check his videos for tips on cleaning motherboards; he reconditions computers from 30 and 40 years ago, so many of the motherboards are in poor shape. Hope all this helps.



>Charlie